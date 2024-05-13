Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is all but ready for launch. It will be a 450 cc roadster which will based on the same engine platform as the Himalayan and make use of the same Sherpa 450 engine. But expect the cycle parts and body panels to be slightly different. In fact, a recent photo of a production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 has been doing the rounds on the internet and it only confirms the changes that the roadster gets over the adventure bike.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Trademarked

The Guerrilla 450 will be significantly different from the Himalayan. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless road-biased tyres at both ends, along with regular telescopic fork with gaiters up front. The body panels and the fuel tank seem slightly different as well. The seat is a single-piece unit to, compared to the two-piece seat on the Himalayan. Expect the Guerrilla 450 to be lighter than the Himalayan as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed

Coming to the powertrain, the 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine could receive a different tune, tweaked gearing and also a different final drive ratio to match the characteristics of a roadster. What remains to be seen is whether the Guerrilla 450 gets the Tripper Dash as on the Himalayan or gets a different instrument console, to keep costs in check.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks ‘Classic 650 Twin’ Name In India

Prices of the Himalayan start at Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect that the Guerrilla 450 will be priced significantly lower, at around Rs. 2.4 lakh to Rs. 2.6 lakh. It will go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke and the TVS Apache RTR 310. We will be riding the motorcycle in July 2024 and we expect the motorcycle to be launched in late July or August 2024.

Lead Image Source: DriveSpark