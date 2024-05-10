Login
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Name Trademarked In India

By the end of the year, Royal Enfield will launch the 650 cc parallel-twin version of the Classic in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield trademarks 'Classic 650 Twin' name in India
  • Expect the 650 cc Classic to be launched in India by the end of 2024
  • It is likely to be the most affordable 650 cc bike from Royal Enfield

Along with the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield is also working on the Classic 650, which is expected to the launched by the end of year in India. The company has trademarked the name ‘Classic 650 Twin’, which will be the 5th motorcycle from RE to feature the 650 cc parallel-twin engine after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650. 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Trademark

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Trademarked In India

 

The Classic 650 is expected to have a similar design, seen on the Classic 350 but of course, with a bigger engine and a few changes here and there. The 2-in-2 exhaust system is seen on a test model, while the peashooter exhausts go well with the overall design. Expect the 648 cc parallel-twin air-oil/cooled engine to make the same power as the other bikes, at 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The motor will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spied Edited 2

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spied Testing Again

 

Test mules seen earlier get regular telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, twin-pod instrument console and silver finishing on the engine. The Classic 650 Twin will have dual-channel ABS as standard, and we could expect it to get the same LED headlight as the other 650 cc RE models. 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spied Edited 3

The Classic 650 Twin is likely to be positioned below the Interceptor 650 and should be the most affordable 650 from Royal Enfield. Expect prices of the Classic 650 Twin to start at about Rs. 3 lakh ex-showroom.

 

Spyshots Source: Motorrad Online

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin# Classic 650 Twin# Classic 650# Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
