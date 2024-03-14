Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Caught Testing Again

For a bike manufacturer, after establishing a versatile portfolio of motorcycles, the next step is to have different variants of a model with different engine platforms shared within the family. And this is exactly what Royal Enfield is doing with its portfolio. The new J-series and the 650 Twins motor have been well received by the buyers and are performing well on all parameters. Having that said, spy images of test mules of the upcoming Classic 650 have been floating on the internet for a while now. After being spotted in India and abroad on a few occasions, the motorcycle has been spotted yet again abroad, without any branding or camouflage, suggesting it to be close to being production-ready.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Spotted On Test



The upcoming Classic 650 will use the Shotgun 650’s platform utilising the same steel chassis with a tubular spine with the 648cc air/oil-cooled mill as a stressed member. That motor is rated to produce 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For suspension duties, the motorcycle will come with a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The test mule had blue colour springs at the rear suggesting them to be of a different spring rate being tested. The bike was shod with wire-spoke wheels with aluminium rims and disc brakes at both ends.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Roadster 450 Spied On Test



On the styling front, the Classic 650 keeps to the design of the Classic 350 overall, with subtle changes in design for differentiation. The headlamp is LED-type and has been carry-forwarded from the other 650 models. The 2-in-2 exhaust system has been nicely formed while the peashooter exhausts go well with the overall design.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Is Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

While there is no official communication from Royal Enfield on the launch date of the Classic 650, it would be safe to assume it will be around the festive season of Diwali this year. On pricing, we expect Royal Enfield to price the Classic 650 under the Rs 3.5 lakh ex-showroom mark.

Source