Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Google Maps to get India-Specific Features: Narrow Road Alerts, Flyover Alerts, EV Charger Information and More

The company says that it aims to address many unique challenges faced in India with the updates that it will soon roll out
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Google Maps will introduce a feature that will alert users about narrow roads.
  • Maps will now introduce alerts that will inform users about taking a flyover.
  • To display detailed information about EV charging stations.

Google has announced a bunch of updates for Google Maps, one of the most relied-upon applications for navigation in India. The new updates are focused on India, and the company says that it aims to address many unique challenges faced here and make it easier for Google Maps users in the country. These include navigating narrow roads and flyovers, locating EV charging stations, and booking metro tickets in collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri. Here are some new features that will soon be introduced on Google Maps.

 

Also Read: Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto

 

Detects Narrow Roads

All New Features For Google Maps Narrow Road Alerts Flyover Alerts EV Charger Information and More 1

Users can make use of this feature to be notified of narrow patches of road on their route

 

Google will soon introduce a new feature here that gives users a heads-up about narrow sections of roads on their route. This new feature will especially be convenient in a country like India which has plenty of narrow passages with limited manoeuvrability. Google Maps users have also often complained about the app taking them through small passages in a bid to save just a few minutes off the total destination time. This feature likely aims to put an end to that. Google says that it will begin to roll out this feature on Android devices this week in eight cities: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.
 

Google says that it will use AI to collect data from satellite imagery, Street View, and other information like road types, distance between buildings, paved sections, etc. to estimate road widths at scale. With this data, Google will add callouts alerting users about the narrow sections on their route. 

 

Also Read: CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
 

The Flyover Feature

All New Features For Google Maps Narrow Road Alerts Flyover Alerts EV Charger Information and More 2

This feature will notify users if they have to take a flyover on their route

 

Another new feature that will make it to Google Maps in India is a visual alert that will inform users if their route involves a flyover. People who have used the app in an unfamiliar area have often reported feeling confused while approaching a flyover about whether to take it or to stay on the service road. This feature will be available to users of the app in 40 Indian cities from this week onwards. However, Google also stated that it will only be available for Android users initially, with iOS users to get the same feature later.

 

Also Read: Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
 

Information About EV Charging Stations

All New Features For Google Maps Narrow Road Alerts Flyover Alerts EV Charger Information and More 3

Google Maps will now provide additional information about charging stations

 

To make it more convenient for EV users, Google has now partnered with many EV charging providers in India including ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq. This has been done to provide information about over 8,000 charging stations on the app, which Google says comprises a significant portion of the total number of stations in India. Users will soon be able to easily find detailed information, including plug types (including those for two-wheelers) and real-time availability. Users can even filter stations by a specific charger type and check if the station is open before they head over. 


 

Metro Ticket Bookings

All New Features For Google Maps Narrow Road Alerts Flyover Alerts EV Charger Information and More 4

Users will now be able to book metro tickets on Google Maps

 

Google had earlier announced a collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri to enable users to book metro tickets within the app. This feature is finally gonna be available in India from next week onwards, starting with Chennai and Kochi. When users search for information about metro stations, they will now see a new booking option, which they can use to book tickets for their journey.

 

Easier Way To Report Incidents

Google Maps to get India Specific Features Narrow Road Alerts Flyover Alerts EV Charger Information and More

The process of reporting accidents on Google Maps will become a simpler process

 

Google has also stated that reporting incidents on the app will become a simpler process. Users can also confirm others' reports with a single tap which helps increase confidence in other user-reported incidents. This update is available in India on Google Maps across all platforms - Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. 
 

Curated List Of Favourite Spots 

All New Features For Google Maps In India Narrow Road Alerts Flyover Alerts EV Charger Information and More

Google Maps will now display curated lists to offer tips for the best places to eat, drink, and explore

 

Google has also collaborated with organisations such as NDTV Food and MagicPin. They have curated lists for ten major cities and tourist spots- Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur, offering insider tips and recommendations for the best places to eat, drink, and explore. 






 

# Google India# Google Map App# Google Maps# Google Maps New Features# Google Maps Update# Navigation Apps# Cars# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Google Maps will now show AI-powered summaries that describe a charger’s specific location after the update
    New Google Maps Update To Bring Enhanced EV Charger Discoverability
  • Porsche to feature built-in Google services like Maps and Assistant in upcoming models by around 2025.
    Porsche's Models To Feature Built-In Google Services By 2025
  • Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
    Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
  • Alphabet Inc's Google Maps launched its panoramic Street View service in 10 Indian cities in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, 11 years after a first attempt ran into regulatory troubles.
    Google Maps Launches Street View In India After 11-Year Wait
  • Immersive View leverages Satellite data with Street view data in a real time and computer generated form
    Google Maps Gets Immersive View That Combines Street Maps With Satellites

Latest News

  • The company says that it aims to address many unique challenges faced in India with the updates that it will soon roll out
    Google Maps to get India-Specific Features: Narrow Road Alerts, Flyover Alerts, EV Charger Information and More
  • The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
    Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike
  • The 2024 edition of the motorcycle receives a new colour scheme, an updated rear tail lamp, dual-channel ABS, a drag race timer and a panic brake alert system.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh
  • Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
    Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch
  • The Curvv looks to get the same dashboard design and layout as the Nexon EV but unlike its smaller sibling, it will offer ADAS tech.
    Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed
  • Bajaj Auto is currently gauging the response for the Freedom 125, depending on which, the company will decide whether to opt for a smaller or bigger displacement CNG bike.
    Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?
  • The Mini Countryman E, now in its third generation, marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India.
    Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights
  • The scheme commenced on April 1, 2024, with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.
    Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidies Under Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) To End On July 31
  • The German luxury and sportscar maker reported sales of 489 units in the first six months of the year.
    Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Google Maps to get India-Specific Features: Narrow Road Alerts, Flyover Alerts, EV Charger Information and More
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved