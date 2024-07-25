Google Maps to get India-Specific Features: Narrow Road Alerts, Flyover Alerts, EV Charger Information and More

Google has announced a bunch of updates for Google Maps, one of the most relied-upon applications for navigation in India. The new updates are focused on India, and the company says that it aims to address many unique challenges faced here and make it easier for Google Maps users in the country. These include navigating narrow roads and flyovers, locating EV charging stations, and booking metro tickets in collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri. Here are some new features that will soon be introduced on Google Maps.

Detects Narrow Roads

Users can make use of this feature to be notified of narrow patches of road on their route

Google will soon introduce a new feature here that gives users a heads-up about narrow sections of roads on their route. This new feature will especially be convenient in a country like India which has plenty of narrow passages with limited manoeuvrability. Google Maps users have also often complained about the app taking them through small passages in a bid to save just a few minutes off the total destination time. This feature likely aims to put an end to that. Google says that it will begin to roll out this feature on Android devices this week in eight cities: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.



Google says that it will use AI to collect data from satellite imagery, Street View, and other information like road types, distance between buildings, paved sections, etc. to estimate road widths at scale. With this data, Google will add callouts alerting users about the narrow sections on their route.

The Flyover Feature

This feature will notify users if they have to take a flyover on their route

Another new feature that will make it to Google Maps in India is a visual alert that will inform users if their route involves a flyover. People who have used the app in an unfamiliar area have often reported feeling confused while approaching a flyover about whether to take it or to stay on the service road. This feature will be available to users of the app in 40 Indian cities from this week onwards. However, Google also stated that it will only be available for Android users initially, with iOS users to get the same feature later.

Information About EV Charging Stations

Google Maps will now provide additional information about charging stations

To make it more convenient for EV users, Google has now partnered with many EV charging providers in India including ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq. This has been done to provide information about over 8,000 charging stations on the app, which Google says comprises a significant portion of the total number of stations in India. Users will soon be able to easily find detailed information, including plug types (including those for two-wheelers) and real-time availability. Users can even filter stations by a specific charger type and check if the station is open before they head over.





Metro Ticket Bookings

Users will now be able to book metro tickets on Google Maps

Google had earlier announced a collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri to enable users to book metro tickets within the app. This feature is finally gonna be available in India from next week onwards, starting with Chennai and Kochi. When users search for information about metro stations, they will now see a new booking option, which they can use to book tickets for their journey.

Easier Way To Report Incidents

The process of reporting accidents on Google Maps will become a simpler process

Google has also stated that reporting incidents on the app will become a simpler process. Users can also confirm others' reports with a single tap which helps increase confidence in other user-reported incidents. This update is available in India on Google Maps across all platforms - Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.



Curated List Of Favourite Spots

Google Maps will now display curated lists to offer tips for the best places to eat, drink, and explore

Google has also collaborated with organisations such as NDTV Food and MagicPin. They have curated lists for ten major cities and tourist spots- Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur, offering insider tips and recommendations for the best places to eat, drink, and explore.











