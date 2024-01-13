Login

CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto

Tech giant announces new apps and connectivity support for Google built-in infotainment system and EV-specific updates for Android Auto.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 13, 2024

Story

    At CES 2024, Google has announced some updates for Android Auto as well as for OEM infotainment systems with Google Built-In. The slew of changes include the addition of new apps for all Google Built-In systems along with new EV-specific updates to Android Auto.
     

    Starring with the Google Built-In system, the tech giant has rolled out the Chrome browser app on select Volvo and Polestar cars as part of beta testing. Set to be made available more widely at a later date the app will allow users to surf the internet via the central touchscreen while parked.
     

    In terms of user interface, Google Chrome adopts a design inspired by tablets and desktops. The screen features a tab bar at the top, enabling simultaneous browsing of multiple websites, a start page for quick access to favourites, and a search box.
     

    Google Maps going ahead will be able to monitor an EV's state of charge in real-time and provide recommendations on charging, end-of-trip charge level and more.

     

    Google added that select models will also support video streaming from services such as Crunchyroll while The Weather Channel App will also be made available on Google systems The weather app will allow users to access hourly weather updates, receive weather alerts and view “Trip View” weather radar on the infotainment touchscreen.

     

    The tech firm also said Google Built-In systems will also support pushing of maps directly from the owner's smartphone onto the infotainment system. The company said that both Android and iOS devices will be able to avail of the function.
     

    Android Auto too is set to receive some upgrades one of which is centered around EVs. Set to initially debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in the coming months, Android Auto will be able to monitor and sync the vehicle’s ‘state of charge’ with Google Maps to provide estimates vehicle charge left at the end of a journey, suggest charge halts and provide charge time estimates as well.
     

    Further expansion plans of Google includes the accessibility of digital car keys, with upcoming availability in select Volvo cars and plans for integration with more phone and car brands in the future. With a digital car key, users can securely unlock, lock, and start their cars using supported Android phones, and sharing keys with friends and family is supported too.
     

    Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

    # google# google maps features# Google Inc# Google# Android Automotive OS# Android Auto
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

