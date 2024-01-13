CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 13, 2024
At CES 2024, Google has announced some updates for Android Auto as well as for OEM infotainment systems with Google Built-In. The slew of changes include the addition of new apps for all Google Built-In systems along with new EV-specific updates to Android Auto.
Starring with the Google Built-In system, the tech giant has rolled out the Chrome browser app on select Volvo and Polestar cars as part of beta testing. Set to be made available more widely at a later date the app will allow users to surf the internet via the central touchscreen while parked.
In terms of user interface, Google Chrome adopts a design inspired by tablets and desktops. The screen features a tab bar at the top, enabling simultaneous browsing of multiple websites, a start page for quick access to favourites, and a search box.
Google Maps going ahead will be able to monitor an EV's state of charge in real-time and provide recommendations on charging, end-of-trip charge level and more.
Google added that select models will also support video streaming from services such as Crunchyroll while The Weather Channel App will also be made available on Google systems The weather app will allow users to access hourly weather updates, receive weather alerts and view “Trip View” weather radar on the infotainment touchscreen.
The tech firm also said Google Built-In systems will also support pushing of maps directly from the owner's smartphone onto the infotainment system. The company said that both Android and iOS devices will be able to avail of the function.
Android Auto too is set to receive some upgrades one of which is centered around EVs. Set to initially debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in the coming months, Android Auto will be able to monitor and sync the vehicle’s ‘state of charge’ with Google Maps to provide estimates vehicle charge left at the end of a journey, suggest charge halts and provide charge time estimates as well.
Further expansion plans of Google includes the accessibility of digital car keys, with upcoming availability in select Volvo cars and plans for integration with more phone and car brands in the future. With a digital car key, users can securely unlock, lock, and start their cars using supported Android phones, and sharing keys with friends and family is supported too.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15953 second ago
The first in a series of 'Last Call' models the AlcHEMI is based on the Durango SRT 392 and gets cosmetic updates over the standard SUV.
-13164 second ago
Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.
-8569 second ago
New tech uses on-board sensors to monitor vehicle driving dynamics and convert the same into auditory notes via the car's audio system to create unique soundtracks.
-8010 second ago
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
1 hour ago
The system combines Bosch’s automated valet parking tech with charging robots to self-park and charge EVs in parking lots.
1 hour ago
The 21.8 km long six-lane bridge has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore and is the longest bridge in the country.
2 hours ago
While two-wheeler wholesales in 2023 registered an increase, the segment’s export numbers fell by 20 per cent compared to 2022
3 hours ago
The limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches in 2023 paying homage to the British carmaker's equally rare Batur luxury car.
16 hours ago
The first model to enter UK will be the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, and MotoGB, Hero’s distribution partner will select at least 50 dealers for Hero MotoCorp.
18 hours ago
All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.
2 months ago
Porsche to feature built-in Google services like Maps and Assistant in upcoming models by around 2025.
2 months ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
3 months ago
Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones
8 months ago
Android Auto will provide access to an increased number of features including Zoom or Teams Calls, EV charging locator via Waze, games and video streaming, and more.
9 months ago
Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers