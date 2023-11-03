Porsche's Models To Feature Built-In Google Services By 2025
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 3, 2023
Highlights
- Porsche PCM interface and OTAs to continue providing familiar experience.
- Allows access to meetings, shows, web browsing directly from infotainment.
- Production of cars with Google built-in to commence around 2025.
Porsche has announced plans to integrate Google services and products into its next-generation vehicles by around 2025. This includes Google Maps as the built-in navigation system, Google Assistant for voice commands, and the Google Play Store for access to apps. Production of Porsche vehicles with integrated Google services will start around the middle of this decade.
Also Read: This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
By blending Google's technology with its own, Porsche aims to provide customers with a seamless connected experience that bridges automotive and mobile ecosystems. Drivers and passengers will be able to enjoy navigation, entertainment, information and more through Google's suite of products.
The integration also comes on the heels of Google updating Android Auto and its own Google Built-In platform for cars. New features allow users to join meetings, watch shows, browse the web and more directly from the vehicle's infotainment screen.
Also Read: Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
Porsche executives expressed enthusiasm over the partnership with Google, noting it will result in innovations that fulfil customer desires for exceptional digital experiences comparable to the brand's class-leading performance. This strategic tech collaboration enables Porsche to offer deeper connectivity and a more personalised user experience suited to the digital age.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Porsche Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
1 hour ago
New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.
2 hours ago
The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision
3 hours ago
The selection committee comprising members of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced the decision to drop CryptoDATA RNF over repeated infractions and breaches.
3 hours ago
Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.
4 hours ago
The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3
4 hours ago
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades
6 hours ago
The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.
7 hours ago
It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
7 hours ago
Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year
3 days ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
4 days ago
Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.
4 days ago
Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.
29 days ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
1 month ago
The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.