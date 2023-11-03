Porsche's Models To Feature Built-In Google Services By 2025

Porsche has announced plans to integrate Google services and products into its next-generation vehicles by around 2025. This includes Google Maps as the built-in navigation system, Google Assistant for voice commands, and the Google Play Store for access to apps. Production of Porsche vehicles with integrated Google services will start around the middle of this decade.

Also Read: This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!

By blending Google's technology with its own, Porsche aims to provide customers with a seamless connected experience that bridges automotive and mobile ecosystems. Drivers and passengers will be able to enjoy navigation, entertainment, information and more through Google's suite of products.

The integration also comes on the heels of Google updating Android Auto and its own Google Built-In platform for cars. New features allow users to join meetings, watch shows, browse the web and more directly from the vehicle's infotainment screen.

Also Read: Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'

Porsche executives expressed enthusiasm over the partnership with Google, noting it will result in innovations that fulfil customer desires for exceptional digital experiences comparable to the brand's class-leading performance. This strategic tech collaboration enables Porsche to offer deeper connectivity and a more personalised user experience suited to the digital age.