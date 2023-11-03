Login

Porsche's Models To Feature Built-In Google Services By 2025

Porsche to feature built-in Google services like Maps and Assistant in upcoming models by around 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 3, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Porsche PCM interface and OTAs to continue providing familiar experience.
  • Allows access to meetings, shows, web browsing directly from infotainment.
  • Production of cars with Google built-in to commence around 2025.

Porsche has announced plans to integrate Google services and products into its next-generation vehicles by around 2025. This includes Google Maps as the built-in navigation system, Google Assistant for voice commands, and the Google Play Store for access to apps. Production of Porsche vehicles with integrated Google services will start around the middle of this decade.

 

Also Read: This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!

 

By blending Google's technology with its own, Porsche aims to provide customers with a seamless connected experience that bridges automotive and mobile ecosystems. Drivers and passengers will be able to enjoy navigation, entertainment, information and more through Google's suite of products.

 

The integration also comes on the heels of Google updating Android Auto and its own Google Built-In platform for cars. New features allow users to join meetings, watch shows, browse the web and more directly from the vehicle's infotainment screen. 

 

Also Read: Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'

 

Porsche executives expressed enthusiasm over the partnership with Google, noting it will result in innovations that fulfil customer desires for exceptional digital experiences comparable to the brand's class-leading performance. This strategic tech collaboration enables Porsche to offer deeper connectivity and a more personalised user experience suited to the digital age.

# Porsche# Google# Google Maps# Google Services
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
53,763 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
24,110 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Porsche Models

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster

₹ 1.52 - 1.72 Crore

Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera

₹ 1.58 - 2.76 Crore

Porsche 911
Porsche 911

₹ 1.86 - 3.35 Crore

Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman

₹ 1.48 - 2.74 Crore

Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan

₹ 85.17 Lakh - 1.47 Crore

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.36 - 1.93 Crore

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan

₹ 1.61 - 2.44 Crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

₹ 1.42 - 2.57 Crore

Porsche Taycan Turismo
Porsche Taycan Turismo

₹ 1.74 - 2.14 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.

Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.

New Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets An Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection
New Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets An Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision

MotoGP Drops CryptoDATA RNF Team From 2024 Season Over Repeated Infractions
MotoGP Drops CryptoDATA RNF Team From 2024 Season Over Repeated Infractions
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The selection committee comprising members of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced the decision to drop CryptoDATA RNF over repeated infractions and breaches.

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.

Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades

New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.

BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.

Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year

New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold
New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.

New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.

Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche's Models To Feature Built-In Google Services By 2025
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved