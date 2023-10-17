This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Oct-23 06:15 PM IST
Highlights
- The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air electric boat produces upto 536 horsepower.
- The boat gets a 250 kW DC fast charging system, and charges from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.
- Priced at € 561,700 or ₹ 4,92,47,328.
Porsche recently unveiled a new electric boat. Partnering with Austrian luxury boat manufacturer Frauscher, it is named the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air. What sets this electric boat apart is its utilization of the same powertrain as the upcoming Macan EV, employing components from Porsche's PPE EV platform. This includes a high-voltage lithium-ion battery and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.
Also Read: Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
The electric boat gets 250 kW DC fast charging capability, enabling a rapid charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes. In terms of range, the speed at which the boat is operated significantly impacts the distance it can cover. Cruising at 22 knots (about 37 kmph) for an hour allows for an approximate range of 45 kilometers. However, alternating between low and high-speed travel extends the travel duration to two to three hours. It's important to note that utilizing Sport mode will considerably reduce the range due to the performance-oriented settings.
Also Read: Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air can comfortably accommodate up to nine passengers and features a lounge area with two sunbathing pads. The onboard amenities include a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth stereo system, LED ambient lighting, LED underwater lighting, and a 12-inch multifunction display in the driver's cockpit. For those seeking to acquire this luxury electric boat, an initial release of 25 first editions are planned for early 2024, each priced at € 561,700 or ₹ 4.92 crore (approx).
