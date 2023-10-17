Login

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Oct-23 06:15 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air electric boat produces upto 536 horsepower.
  • The boat gets a 250 kW DC fast charging system, and charges from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.
  • Priced at € 561,700 or ₹ 4,92,47,328.

Porsche recently unveiled a new electric boat. Partnering with Austrian luxury boat manufacturer Frauscher, it is named the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air. What sets this electric boat apart is its utilization of the same powertrain as the upcoming Macan EV, employing components from Porsche's PPE EV platform. This includes a high-voltage lithium-ion battery and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

 

Also Read: Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'

The electric boat gets 250 kW DC fast charging capability, enabling a rapid charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes. In terms of range, the speed at which the boat is operated significantly impacts the distance it can cover. Cruising at 22 knots (about 37 kmph) for an hour allows for an approximate range of 45 kilometers. However, alternating between low and high-speed travel extends the travel duration to two to three hours. It's important to note that utilizing Sport mode will considerably reduce the range due to the performance-oriented settings.

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air can comfortably accommodate up to nine passengers and features a lounge area with two sunbathing pads. The onboard amenities include a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth stereo system, LED ambient lighting, LED underwater lighting, and a 12-inch multifunction display in the driver's cockpit. For those seeking to acquire this luxury electric boat, an initial release of 25 first editions are planned for early 2024, each priced at € 561,700 or ₹ 4.92 crore (approx).

# Porsche# Porsche Macan EV# Macan# electric boat# electric

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
48,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.70 L
₹ 19,485/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Jeep Compass
8.0
0
10
2017 Jeep Compass
39,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.90 L
₹ 26,652/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Nexon
2019 Tata Nexon
45,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Porsche Models

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster

₹ 89.9 Lakh - 1.46 Crore

Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera

₹ 1.45 - 2.43 Crore

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.36 Crore

Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan

₹ 83.21 Lakh

Porsche 911
Porsche 911

₹ 1.82 - 1.99 Crore

Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman

₹ 86 Lakh - 2.54 Crore

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan

₹ 1.53 - 2.34 Crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

₹ 1.42 Crore

Porsche Taycan Turismo
Porsche Taycan Turismo

₹ 1.74 - 2.14 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17436 second ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16149 second ago

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points

Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15325 second ago

The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10764 second ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8771 second ago

Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric

Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7790 second ago

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.

Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6835 second ago

Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5601 second ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3183 second ago

To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.

Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

46 minutes ago

Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.

Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The two examples pay homage to the Porsche 550 Coupé Carrera Panamericana race cars from 70 years ago.

BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The BYD e6 electric MPV will be delivered to OHM E Mobility in a phased manner over the next six months. The first phase of the project will see the delivery of 50 BYD e6 vehicles, which got flagged off in Hyderabad.

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Review: Is It A Do-It-All Luxury EV?
Mercedes-Benz EQE Review: Is It A Do-It-All Luxury EV?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV seems to have all the ingredients to be the do-it-all luxury electric vehicle. But is it though?

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved