Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 R rennsport, a track-focused version of the 911 GT3 R, at the Rennsport Reunion event in California. This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage. Porsche is positioning this new model as the successor to the modern Porsche 935.

The bonnet and roof are borrowed from the standard GT3 R

Designed by Grant Larson and Thorsten Klein from Porsche's Style team, the 911 GT3 rennsport features a sleek and elongated design. While the hood and roof are borrowed from the standard GT3 R, all other body panels are unique to this model. Notable exterior modifications include a revamped fascia with larger air intakes, wider front wheel arches, and digital wing mirrors. The rear of the car is particularly striking, featuring a large rear wing reminiscent of the Brumos Porsche 935/77 and a full-width LED light bar with illuminated Porsche lettering.

Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

The car's rigid roll cage design allows for a single driver's seat, making it a one-seater racing car

On the inside, the 911 GT3 R rennsport boasts a heavily modified interior. Fender-mounted exterior cameras are integrated into the cabin, and there are special graphics on the central display's splash screen and the limited-edition number on the instrument panel, all inspired by the racing car. Safety features adhere to FIA standards, says the brand, and the car's rigid roll cage design allows for a single driver's seat, making it a single-seat racing car.

This limited-edition model is restricted to just 77 units

Under the hood, this track-oriented model is powered by a 4.2-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine that revs to 9,400 rpm and delivers 612 bhp. The engine benefits from modifications that enhance performance, especially when running on E25 fuel, while still being compatible with conventional fuels. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a sequential six-speed constant-mesh gearbox controlled by steering wheel paddles.

Also Read: Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles

In terms of its colour options, Porsche offers the 911 GT3 R rennsport in Agate Grey Metallic with bodywork in pure carbon, as well as seven other colours, including Star Ruby and Signal Orange. Additionally, three exclusive paintwork designs offer further customisation possibilities.

The rennsport edition runs on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 tyres

The chassis closely resembles that of the GT3 racing car, with a double wishbone suspension at the front and a multi-link suspension at the rear. Five-way adjustable racing shock absorbers from KW with a blow-off function are employed. Porsche Motorsport provides the 911 GT3 R rennsport with a specific base setup, and further suspension adjustments can be made.

Moreover, the rennsport edition runs on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 tyres and gets AP brakes as standard. This limited-edition model is restricted to just 77 units, making it a sought-after collector's item among Porsche fanatics.