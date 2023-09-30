Login

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units

This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Sep-23 07:30 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It is essentially a track-focused version of the 911 GT3 R
  • This limited-edition model is restricted to just 77 units
  • Only the bonnet and roof are shared with the standard GT3 R

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 R rennsport, a track-focused version of the 911 GT3 R, at the Rennsport Reunion event in California. This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage. Porsche is positioning this new model as the successor to the modern Porsche 935.

 

The bonnet and roof are borrowed from the standard GT3 R

 

Designed by Grant Larson and Thorsten Klein from Porsche's Style team, the 911 GT3 rennsport features a sleek and elongated design. While the hood and roof are borrowed from the standard GT3 R, all other body panels are unique to this model. Notable exterior modifications include a revamped fascia with larger air intakes, wider front wheel arches, and digital wing mirrors. The rear of the car is particularly striking, featuring a large rear wing reminiscent of the Brumos Porsche 935/77 and a full-width LED light bar with illuminated Porsche lettering.

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

 

The car's rigid roll cage design allows for a single driver's seat, making it a one-seater racing car

 

On the inside, the 911 GT3 R rennsport boasts a heavily modified interior. Fender-mounted exterior cameras are integrated into the cabin, and there are special graphics on the central display's splash screen and the limited-edition number on the instrument panel, all inspired by the racing car. Safety features adhere to FIA standards, says the brand, and the car's rigid roll cage design allows for a single driver's seat, making it a single-seat racing car.

 

This limited-edition model is restricted to just 77 units

 

Under the hood, this track-oriented model is powered by a 4.2-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine that revs to 9,400 rpm and delivers 612 bhp. The engine benefits from modifications that enhance performance, especially when running on E25 fuel, while still being compatible with conventional fuels. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a sequential six-speed constant-mesh gearbox controlled by steering wheel paddles.

 

Also Read: Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles

 

In terms of its colour options, Porsche offers the 911 GT3 R rennsport in Agate Grey Metallic with bodywork in pure carbon, as well as seven other colours, including Star Ruby and Signal Orange. Additionally, three exclusive paintwork designs offer further customisation possibilities.

 

The rennsport edition runs on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 tyres

 

The chassis closely resembles that of the GT3 racing car, with a double wishbone suspension at the front and a multi-link suspension at the rear. Five-way adjustable racing shock absorbers from KW with a blow-off function are employed. Porsche Motorsport provides the 911 GT3 R rennsport with a specific base setup, and further suspension adjustments can be made.

 

Moreover, the rennsport edition runs on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 tyres and gets AP brakes as standard. This limited-edition model is restricted to just 77 units, making it a sought-after collector's item among Porsche fanatics.

# Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport# 911 GT3 R rennsport# Porsche 911 GT3 R# Porsche Special Edition# Limited Edition 911

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
87,787 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.20 L
₹ 7,167/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
7.4
0
10
2016 BMW 5 Series
90,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.90 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on 911

Porsche 911
8.1
0
10

Porsche 911

Starts at ₹ 1.82 - 1.99 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View 911 Specifications
View 911 Features

Popular Porsche Models

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster

₹ 89.9 Lakh - 1.46 Crore

Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera

₹ 1.45 - 2.43 Crore

Porsche 911
Porsche 911

₹ 1.82 - 1.99 Crore

Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman

₹ 86 Lakh - 2.54 Crore

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.36 Crore

Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan

₹ 83.21 Lakh

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan

₹ 1.53 - 2.34 Crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

₹ 1.42 Crore

Porsche Taycan Turismo
Porsche Taycan Turismo

₹ 1.74 - 2.14 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 minutes ago

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures

Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.

Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design

Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400

Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved