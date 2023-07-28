Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles

Porsche, the German luxury automaker, has revealed its plans to gradually shift towards electric vehicles, with the aim of achieving 80 percent of sales from electric models by 2030. Porsche intends to make their iconic 911 sports car the sole remaining internal-combustion engine model in their lineup, according to a top executive.

Although Porsche had not previously outlined its intention to have only one combustion-engine model, the company's association with e-fuels has become increasingly notable through their investment in Chilean energy company HIF Global. The automaker plans to electrify their compact SUV Macan, followed by the 718 sports car and the Cayenne. However, the Porsche 911, which accounted for 13 percent of Porsche's sales in 2022, will remain an exception to the electrification strategy.

As reported by Reuters, Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums said, "Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine, Porsche's EV plans and e-fuels investment are separate”.

E-fuel, created by capturing carbon dioxide and utilizing renewably produced hydrogen, is considered by proponents to be carbon-neutral as the carbon dioxide emitted during its combustion is recycled. Nevertheless, industry experts predict that e-fuels will primarily be used in specialized, high-end models, while major automakers, who have already committed a staggering $1.2 trillion to electrification, are likely to avoid developing new e-fuel vehicles after 2035.





