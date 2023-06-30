Porsche Reveals 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition

Porsche has unveiled the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition exclusively for the French market. This limited edition 911 pays tribute to the iconic endurance race and only 72 units will be produced, reflecting Porsche's 72 continuous years at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Also Read: Porsche Spruces Up Iconic Crest As Part Of Its 75th Anniversary Celebrations

The design of the Centenary Edition draws inspiration from the 356 SL and the 911 GT1, which achieved success at Le Mans in 1998. The 356 SL, one of Porsche's lightest cars ever, influenced the design considerations for this special edition. Development work began in 2020, with the intention of revealing the Centenary Edition during the 2023 Le Mans Classic, marking the race's centenary year.

The generations of the Porsche's that have raced at Le Mans alongside the special edition

Grant Larsson, the Director of Special Projects in the Porsche Style department and designer of the first Boxster, led the car's development. A newly developed colour called Le Mans Silver, created with input from the owner of the 1951 356 SL and a Porsche restoration expert, is featured in the Centenary Edition, paying homage to the silver-painted endurance racers of the past.

Also Read: Bonhams' Greenwich Auction Set To Showcase Rare And Luxurious Cars

A bespoke paint was developed called Le Mans Silver created with input from the owner of the 1951 356 SL

The Centenary Edition includes notable design elements such as number 46 roundels on each door, a hand-milled badge on the rear grille, and 3D badges depicting the Circuit de la Sarthe layout on the B-pillars. Unique accent designs inspired by the 911 GT1 can be found on the rear side windows. The interior features an embossed centre armrest with the track layout, Graphite Blue upholstery with Chalk stitching, and Graphite Blue leather sill strips. Other enhancements include a GT-sport steering wheel, red seatbelts, and Aurum (gold) wheels.

Also Read: Porsche Likely To Debut New 911 ST Variant On June 8 To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

The interiors also boast distinctive features unique to the limited edition

Based on the Carrera GTS, the special edition is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six chuffing out 473 horsepower and 569 Nm of torque. Also, there is a choice between a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK gearbox. Additional details of the Centenary Edition include subtly tinted PDLS Plus headlights, a specific key case, an interior cover, and a personalized book showcasing the vehicle's production process at the Zuffenhausen factory.