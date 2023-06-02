Porsche Spruces Up Iconic Crest As Part Of Its 75th Anniversary Celebrations

  • Home
The newer logo retains the original layout while giving it a more contemporary appearance
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
02-Jun-23 12:52 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Porsche crest was first introduced in 1952 and was updated in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994, 2008 and 2014
  • The manufacturer will incorporate this logo on all its cars starting at the end of 2023
  • First vehicle to feature the logo will likely be the updated Panamera

Porsche has revealed the latest iteration of its logo to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The Porsche crest was first introduced in 1952 and was updated in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994, 2008 and 2014. The newer logo, while sporting a few changes upon closer inspection, remains true to its original design and is instantly recognisable. Designers of the logo say that this was one of the most important aspects of the logo during the design process, owing to its worldwide recognition. The manufacturer will incorporate this logo on all its cars starting at the end of 2023, with the updated Panamera likely to be the first vehicle to feature it.

 

Also Read: 2023 Porsche Cayenne Will Only Be Available In The V6 Guise In India

The updated Panamera is likely to be the first vehicle to feature the new logo

 

The newer logo retains the same layout while featuring some changes that make it look more contemporary. It gets a brushed metal surface along with a three-dimensional honeycomb structure, giving it a much more refined appearance. The Gold colouring on the logo has also been slightly updated to look more understated. Other changes include giving the ‘horse’ and ‘antler’ symbols more structure along with updating the typeface.

 

Also Read: Porsche 718 Spyder RS Debuts With 493 bhp 911 GT3 Flat-Six Engine

The newer logo gets brushed metal surfacing along with slightly updated colouring.

 

Speaking about the new logo, Robert Ader, Chief Marketing Officer, Porsche AG said, “The Porsche crest is an unmistakable symbol and simultaneously a central element of our brand identity. For this reason, the modernised crest became the occasion for us to rework our brand design. We will be using the crest in a more targeted way to underline emotional highlights. At the same time, the Porsche lettering will take on even greater significance."

Trending Now