Porsche 718 Spyder RS Debuts With 493 bhp 911 GT3 Flat-Six Engine

Porsche has unveiled the new 718 Spyder RS, its most powerful Boxster variant yet. The new Spyder RS also marks the end of the line for the internal combustion 718 - this will be the last new IC variant of the current-gen model. Porsche is working on a new-gen 718 to replace the current model though that will be all-electric only.



The Spyder RS gets the same 4.0-litre flat-six engine as the 911 GT3 and Cayman GT4 RS

Essentially the open-top convertible iteration of the Cayman GT4 RS, the Spyder RS, gets the same 911 GT3-based 4.0-litre flat-six engine as its hard-top sibling. The engine develops 493 bhp and 450 Nm, allowing the Spyder RS to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and onto a top speed of 308 kmph. As with the Cayman GT4 RS, the Spyder too has a 9,000 rpm red-line. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox. The RS also gets a lightweight stainless steel sports exhaust system as standard.

Visually, the Spyder RS receives several cosmetic and aero enhancements to give it a sportier look. Up front, the car gets some visual similarities with the GT4 RS with the large air ducts, vented bonnet and fender vents, while the rear features a new duck-tail spoiler unique to the Spyder. As with the Cayman, the Spyder RS gets 20-inch centre-locking forged alloy wheels as standard.

The Spyder RS also gets similar chassis upgrades as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS though Porsche says it receives its own bespoke tuning for a “more relaxed, characteristically convertible-style set-up.” The convertible also gets Porsche's active suspension management (PASM) system and a torque-vectoring system as standard claimed to help improve agility and handling.

The manually operated roof is 7.6 kg lighter than the unit on the standard 718 Spyder and 16.5 kg lighter than the regular Boxster

Porsche says the convertible soft top of the 718 Spyder RS has been engineered to minimize weight while maximizing practicality. The roof consists of a separate "sun sail" and weather protector, that can be operated individually or together. The roof can only be operated manually and weighs in at 18.3 kg - 7.6 kg less than its non-RS counterpart and an impressive 16.5 kg less than the standard Boxster.

Cabin features several weight-saving measures including an RS-specific steering and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic bucket seats

Inside the cabin, the seats have been replaced with lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bucket seats upholstered in a combination of leather and microfiber. Pull straps have replaced the traditional door handles, while the steering wheel has been swapped for a minimalist RS unit featuring a distinctive yellow stripe. These weight-saving measures contribute to a total weight of 1,410 kg, making the 718 Spyder RS 40 kg lighter than its non-RS counterpart.

As with the Cayman GT4 RS, the Spyder RS also gets the option of the Weissach Package adding in a titanium exhaust, lighter magnesium wheels, and a Porsche Design Timepieces chronograph.



The 718 Spyder RS will make its public debut in June this year with the car also set to be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.



