Porsche India Inaugurates Five New Dealerships Across India

Porsche has expanded their dealership network to eight dealerships in India
authorBy Yash Krishnan
19-Apr-23 02:26 PM IST
Porsche India launches five new Porsche showrooms in one week (5).jpg
Highlights
  • Bangalore and Chennai are two completely new dealerships for the brand
  • Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad dealerships renovated and reopened
German automaker Porsche has expanded their reach in India by inaugurating five new dealerships in the past week. The brand launched new showrooms in Bangalore and Chennai, whereas the existing dealerships in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata were renovated and reopened. With the opening of these new dealerships, Porsche has increased their dealership network to eight dealerships across India, wherein the Delhi dealership serves as its exclusive Studio.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show

Porsche intends to take potential customers and visitors on an immersive experience at the showroom to showcase the brand's vast history. Furthermore, these touchpoints will allow customers to understand the brand's engineering, safety, performance, connectivity and efficiency. These dealerships will also allow customers to further enhance their specification options by offering paint samples, interior trim pieces, and a lot more at display in the showroom. 

Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said. "India is an important market for Porsche and Porsche is the fastest growing automotive luxury brand in India over the last few years, which makes network development a particular priority. The expansion of our Indian network underlines that customer centricity is at the core of our strategy for this market. The inauguration of these five Porsche showrooms is in line with our mandate to continue expanding our retail footprint across the country, based on increasing customer demand." 

In 2022, Porsche India experienced their best sales performance, with a 64 per cent growth in sales compared to the previous years. Furthermore, Porsche states that the top-selling product for the Indian market has been the Cayenne, and they have seen a growth of over 69 per cent in the sales of their SUVs available in India.

