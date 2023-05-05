  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche Likely To Debut New 911 ST Variant On June 8 To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

Porsche Likely To Debut New 911 ST Variant On June 8 To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

The new 911 ST is expected to pay homage to the lightweight racing cars that Porsche produced in the early 1970s.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-May-23 10:50 AM IST
porsche-911-st-spy-photo.jpg
Highlights
  • Porsche is reportedly gearing up to launch 911 ST on June 8th
  • 911 ST can feature the same naturally aspirated 4 litre flat-six drivetrain
  • Porsche is also set to unveil its flagship GT2 RS in late 2025 or early 2026.

German luxury carmaker Porsche is reportedly gearing up to expand its 911 line up with a new trim called the 911 ST. The car is expected to be unveiled on June 8, which is an important date for the brand as it marks its 75th anniversary since the first vehicle bearing the Porsche name was registered.

 

According to reports, the new 911 ST will pay homage to the lightweight racing cars that Porsche produced in the early 1970s. The ST moniker was originally used by Porsche during this time period for its high-performance racing vehicles. Porsche collector and comedian Spike Feresten also hinted at the car's upcoming debut on his latest podcast, Spike's Car Radio.

The exact details about the 911 ST are still shrouded in mystery, but Motor1 reports that the new trim will likely be a special edition version of the iconic 911. This means that the car will be produced in limited numbers, and it may come with a high price tag to match its exclusivity.

Under the hood, the 911 ST is expected to feature the same naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six drivetrain that powers the 911 GT3. This engine can produce up to 503 horsepower and 470 Newton metres of torque, making it a true powerhouse.

 

There are currently no confirmed details about the car's transmission, but rumours suggest that it may come with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch 'PDK' auto transmission. The car's exterior is also expected to be inspired by the Targa 4S Heritage Design, and it may come with GT3-like hood vents, centre lock wheels, and a double-bubble roof.

 

Porsche is reportedly looking to reduce the car's weight by using carbon fibre doors, which will also help to improve its performance on the track. It is believed that the 911 ST could be the last variation of the "992.1" generation of the iconic 911, as the facelifted model is set to debut next year with the internal codename "992.2."

While the exact details of the 911 ST are still a mystery, many Porsche enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the car's official debut. Given the brand's reputation for producing some of the most iconic sports cars in the world, it is expected that the new 911 ST will be nothing short of extraordinary.

 

In addition to the 911 ST, Porsche is also set to unveil its flagship GT2 RS in late 2025 or early 2026. With these new models on the horizon, it is clear that Porsche is continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of high-performance sports cars.

 

Source

Related Articles
Porsche Macan EV Spied With 800V Electrical System
Porsche Macan EV Spied With 800V Electrical System
2 days ago
Porsche India Inaugurates Five New Dealerships Across India
Porsche India Inaugurates Five New Dealerships Across India
15 days ago
New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show
New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show
16 days ago
Porsche's Future EV Plans Revealed
Porsche's Future EV Plans Revealed
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Skoda
Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
18.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹40,874
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now