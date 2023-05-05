Porsche Likely To Debut New 911 ST Variant On June 8 To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

German luxury carmaker Porsche is reportedly gearing up to expand its 911 line up with a new trim called the 911 ST. The car is expected to be unveiled on June 8, which is an important date for the brand as it marks its 75th anniversary since the first vehicle bearing the Porsche name was registered.

According to reports, the new 911 ST will pay homage to the lightweight racing cars that Porsche produced in the early 1970s. The ST moniker was originally used by Porsche during this time period for its high-performance racing vehicles. Porsche collector and comedian Spike Feresten also hinted at the car's upcoming debut on his latest podcast, Spike's Car Radio.

The exact details about the 911 ST are still shrouded in mystery, but Motor1 reports that the new trim will likely be a special edition version of the iconic 911. This means that the car will be produced in limited numbers, and it may come with a high price tag to match its exclusivity.

Under the hood, the 911 ST is expected to feature the same naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six drivetrain that powers the 911 GT3. This engine can produce up to 503 horsepower and 470 Newton metres of torque, making it a true powerhouse.

There are currently no confirmed details about the car's transmission, but rumours suggest that it may come with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch 'PDK' auto transmission. The car's exterior is also expected to be inspired by the Targa 4S Heritage Design, and it may come with GT3-like hood vents, centre lock wheels, and a double-bubble roof.

Porsche is reportedly looking to reduce the car's weight by using carbon fibre doors, which will also help to improve its performance on the track. It is believed that the 911 ST could be the last variation of the "992.1" generation of the iconic 911, as the facelifted model is set to debut next year with the internal codename "992.2."

While the exact details of the 911 ST are still a mystery, many Porsche enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the car's official debut. Given the brand's reputation for producing some of the most iconic sports cars in the world, it is expected that the new 911 ST will be nothing short of extraordinary.

In addition to the 911 ST, Porsche is also set to unveil its flagship GT2 RS in late 2025 or early 2026. With these new models on the horizon, it is clear that Porsche is continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of high-performance sports cars.

