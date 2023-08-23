Login

Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

With its launch, the S/T is currently the most expensive model in Porsche’s line-up sold in India.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

23-Aug-23 07:12 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The 911 S/T is a special edition model
  • Only 1,963 examples of the S/T will be produced worldwide
  • The 911 S/T weighs just 1380 kg

Porsche has launched the 911 S/T in India at a starting price of Rs 4.26 Crore (ex-showroom). This launch marks the debut of the most expensive model from Porsche in the country. The 911 S/T is a special edition model celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 911, with only 1,963 units of the S/T model being manufactured worldwide. However, Porsche has not confirmed how many units of the S/T are arriving in India. Drawing inspiration from Porsche Motorsport's GT department, the 911 S/T incorporates features from the GT3 RS and GT3 Touring models, along with retro design elements. The special Heritage Design Package pays homage to the racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s. 

Only 1,963 units of the S/T model will be manufactured worldwide

 

A key highlight of the 911 S/T is its emphasis on weight reduction. This model is the lightest among the 992-generation 911s, with a weight of just 1380 kg. Carbon fibre is extensively used in the construction of body panels, doors, roof, and even the rear anti-roll bar, contributing to its lightweight nature. 

 

Also Read: Porsche Unveils New 911 S/T

 

The Heritage Design Package offers a special shore blue metallic paint

 

The vehicle is designed to enhance the driving experience on regular roads, with optimised aerodynamics for the same. The Heritage Design Package offers a special shore blue metallic paint which is reminiscent of the 1960s 911 S racer, complete with gold-coloured lettering.

 

Also Read: Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles

 

 The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 300 kmph

 

Under the hood resides a 4.0-litre flat-six petrol engine as the GT3 RS, generating 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque. However, the S/T features a 6-speed manual gearbox, unlike the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the GT3 RS. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 300 kmph, Reasonably the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 equipped with a manual gearbox.

 

Also Read: Porsche Macan Electric Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

 

The car's aerodynamics are tailored for road use

 

Moreover, the car's aerodynamics are tailored for road use, and it comes with standard features such as a Gurney flap on the extending rear spoiler, 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) lightweight centre-locking magnesium wheels, and CFRP full bucket seats. The Sport Seat Plus, a four-way-adjustable option, is available at no additional cost. The instrument cluster and clock of the Sport Chrono package feature a classic green Porsche colour scheme. 

