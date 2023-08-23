Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

Porsche has launched the 911 S/T in India at a starting price of Rs 4.26 Crore (ex-showroom). This launch marks the debut of the most expensive model from Porsche in the country. The 911 S/T is a special edition model celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 911, with only 1,963 units of the S/T model being manufactured worldwide. However, Porsche has not confirmed how many units of the S/T are arriving in India. Drawing inspiration from Porsche Motorsport's GT department, the 911 S/T incorporates features from the GT3 RS and GT3 Touring models, along with retro design elements. The special Heritage Design Package pays homage to the racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

A key highlight of the 911 S/T is its emphasis on weight reduction. This model is the lightest among the 992-generation 911s, with a weight of just 1380 kg. Carbon fibre is extensively used in the construction of body panels, doors, roof, and even the rear anti-roll bar, contributing to its lightweight nature.

The vehicle is designed to enhance the driving experience on regular roads, with optimised aerodynamics for the same. The Heritage Design Package offers a special shore blue metallic paint which is reminiscent of the 1960s 911 S racer, complete with gold-coloured lettering.

Under the hood resides a 4.0-litre flat-six petrol engine as the GT3 RS, generating 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque. However, the S/T features a 6-speed manual gearbox, unlike the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the GT3 RS. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 300 kmph, Reasonably the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 equipped with a manual gearbox.

Moreover, the car's aerodynamics are tailored for road use, and it comes with standard features such as a Gurney flap on the extending rear spoiler, 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) lightweight centre-locking magnesium wheels, and CFRP full bucket seats. The Sport Seat Plus, a four-way-adjustable option, is available at no additional cost. The instrument cluster and clock of the Sport Chrono package feature a classic green Porsche colour scheme.