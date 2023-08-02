Porsche Unveils New 911 S/T

Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 with a new special-edition model that's sure to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike. Meet the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T, a remarkable homage to the obscure racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s. With a keen focus on lightweight performance, this 911 S/T is the lightest of the 992-generation 911s, weighing in at just 1386 kg.

This special-edition model draws inspiration from the best of Porsche Motorsport's GT department, blending elements from the GT3 RS and GT3 Touring models with an array of retro design details. At the heart of this beast is a 4.0-litre, 9000-rpm naturally aspirated flat-six engine, straight from the GT3 RS, pumping out an impressive 518 horsepower with hotter cams than the GT3.

Unlike the GT3 RS, which comes equipped with a lightning-fast PDK dual-clutch transmission, the S/T exclusively offers a six-speed manual gearbox. This manual-only approach adds to the car's allure, catering to those who revel in the joy of shifting gears themselves.

In a bid to reduce weight, Porsche made significant modifications to the S/T's body. Carbon fibre plays a starring role, with body panels, doors, roof, and even the rear anti-roll bar crafted from this ultra-light material. The magnesium alloy wheels, standard carbon-ceramic brakes, and reduced sound insulation further contribute to the car's featherweight character.

Porsche's attention to detail is evident inside the cabin as well. Carbon-backed bucket seats, standard in this model, provide both comfort and sportiness. For a touch of elegance, the option of a stunning cognac-coloured interior trim is available, making the S/T a true visual delight.

With only 1963 examples to be produced worldwide, the Porsche 911 S/T is sure to be a rare sight on the roads.