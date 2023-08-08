Porsche Macan Electric Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Porsche's all-electric version of the Macan has been spotted testing without camouflage signalling its imminent debut. The German carmaker renowned for its all-electric Taycan is set to reveal the Macan electric version soon. The prototype spy shots have revealed key design elements of the Macan EV, showcasing a front profile with split headlamp arrangements and double-deck grille treatment. Unlike its combustion engine counterpart, the electric Macan features a conventional hood and fenders. The slim and angular headlamp pods, inspired by the Taycan, lend a modern touch to the overall styling. Additionally, the sloping roofline and leaner stance improve the car's aerodynamics enhancing its driving range.

Also Read: Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Coming Up For Auction

While the interior remains undisclosed of the Macan electric, it is expected to boast an all-new dashboard design featuring technology and innovative features borrowed from its siblings. The electric SUV will be based on the PPE electric platform delivering a maximum output of 603 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque. With an anticipated driving range of around 500 km on a full charge, the Macan EV aims to cater to both electric and combustion engine enthusiasts.

Also Read: BMW To Discontinue The 6 Series Gran Turismo By End Of 2023

Porsche has not yet announced the official launch date, but the Macan Electric is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, with deliveries scheduled to commence from 2024. Moreover, considering Porsche's existing offerings in the Indian market, the possibility of an India launch is not far-fetched, as the company already imports all its models as CBU (Completely Built-Up) units in the country.

Image Source