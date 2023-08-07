BMW To Discontinue The 6 Series Gran Turismo By End Of 2023

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, a grand tourer introduced in 2017, is set to be discontinued by November 2023. Despite receiving an update in 2021, the model has not gained much popularity in the market. The car has seen limited sales to private customers, primarily finding use as shuttles at airports and hotels in some parts of Europe. BMW's decision to end production comes as no surprise considering its faded performance.

While BMW has not officially confirmed the discontinuation, a report from BimmerToday suggests that the 6 Series GT will no longer be part of the brand's lineup for the 2024 model year. As per reports, The 6 Series GT faced particularly low sales figures in its home market of Germany. In 2022, only 509 units were registered, and halfway through 2023, a mere 237 units have been sold in the country. This makes it the worst-performing model for BMW.

In India, the 6 Series GT is available in two trims: the 630i M Sport and the 620d M Sport. The former continues with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged mill that produces 254 bhp and 400 Nm. Whereas the latter is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 187 bhp and 400 Nm. An eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is offered on the oil burner, while the petrol gets an addition with the Sport prefix.

As of now, the model is listed on the brand's German website. The future of the BMW 6 Series remains uncertain, and it will be interesting to see how the brand progresses from here. In other news, BMW Group India has reported improved sales performance for the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. Cumulative car sales have increased by 5 per cent, from 5,570 units in 2022 to 5,867 units.

Source: BIMMERToday