  • Home
  • News
  • BMW To Discontinue The 6 Series Gran Turismo By End Of 2023

BMW To Discontinue The 6 Series Gran Turismo By End Of 2023

The 6 Series Gran Turismo’s Production will soon meet its end after receiving a mid-life cycle update in 2021.
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
07-Aug-23 03:48 PM IST
BMW 6 Series GT 3.jpg
Highlights
  • The model has not gained much popularity in the market
  • The car has seen limited sales to private customers
  • In 2022, only 509 units were registered in Germany

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, a grand tourer introduced in 2017, is set to be discontinued by November 2023. Despite receiving an update in 2021, the model has not gained much popularity in the market. The car has seen limited sales to private customers, primarily finding use as shuttles at airports and hotels in some parts of Europe. BMW's decision to end production comes as no surprise considering its faded performance.

While BMW has not officially confirmed the discontinuation, a report from BimmerToday suggests that the 6 Series GT will no longer be part of the brand's lineup for the 2024 model year. As per reports, The 6 Series GT faced particularly low sales figures in its home market of Germany. In 2022, only 509 units were registered, and halfway through 2023, a mere 237 units have been sold in the country. This makes it the worst-performing model for BMW.

 

Also Read: BMW X1 M35i xDrive Globally Unveiled

 

In India, the 6 Series GT is available in two trims: the 630i M Sport and the 620d M Sport. The former continues with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged mill that produces 254 bhp and 400 Nm. Whereas the latter is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 187 bhp and 400 Nm. An eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is offered on the oil burner, while the petrol gets an addition with the Sport prefix.

 

Also Read: BMW Recalls 7 Series and i7 Vehicles For Interaction Bar Issues

 

As of now, the model is listed on the brand's German website. The future of the BMW 6 Series remains uncertain, and it will be interesting to see how the brand progresses from here. In other news, BMW Group India has reported improved sales performance for the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. Cumulative car sales have increased by 5 per cent, from 5,570 units in 2022 to 5,867 units.

 

Source: BIMMERToday

Related Articles
BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen
BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen
3 months ago
BMW India To Launch 8 New Models by January 2023
BMW India To Launch 8 New Models by January 2023
8 months ago
BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India, Priced at Rs. 1.11 Crore
BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India, Priced at Rs. 1.11 Crore
9 months ago
BMW Group India Records Its Best-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In H1 2022
BMW Group India Records Its Best-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In H1 2022
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
0
8.8
10
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI AGS BS IV for sale

2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 34,200 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • AMT
7.30 L
₹ 16,349/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
car
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Starts at ₹ 69.9 Lakh
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

BMW Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now