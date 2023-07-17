BMW India Reports Highest H1 Vehicle Sales Yet With 5,867 Units Sold In First 6 Months Of 2023

BMW Group India reported its sales performance for the first half of 2023, bettering its bests ever sales numbers from H1 2022. Cumulative car sales were up 5 per cent from 5,570 units in 2022 to 5,867 units. From this, BMW accounted for the majority of the numbers with 5,476 units delivered – a 5.5 per cent growth over the January to June period last year. Mini sales meanwhile were up 3 per cent to 391 units. The carmaker said that not only were Mini sales at its highest in the first half of the year but were also the highest ever in the second quarter of 2023 and in the month of June. Mini reported sales of 219 cars in the second quarter of 2023 while sales in June alone amounted to 92 units.

The company also revealed that it has received 8,000 orders as of end-June 2023, with 2,500 cars yet to be delivered.

Also read: BMW X5 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 93.90 Lakh



BMW X1 was the brand's best selling SUV in H1 2023

Coming to BMW cars, the company said that its SUVs accounted for 50 per cent of the brand’s cumulative sales. From these, it was the new X1 that emerged as the brand’s current best-seller accounting for 20 per cent of the sales. On the sedan front, it was the 3 Series Gran Limousine that was the brand’s best-seller, accounting for 20 per cent of total sedans sold.

The company also said that it was seeing strong sales growth for its range-topping luxury products such as the new 7 Series and i7, X7 and the XM performance SUV. BMW said sales of these models were up 128 per cent as compared to 2022 with the 7, i7 and X7 each having a four-month waiting period.

Also read: BMW i7 M70 India Launch In August



BMW said it is seeing strong demand for its range-topping luxury models with sales up 128 per cent year-on-year

BMW also revealed that there was notable demand for its range of electric vehicles in the market. The company which launched its first EV in India in late 2021 said that sales of its EVs had grown eleven times over 2022. The company’s EV portfolio currently comprises of the i4, i7, iX and the Mini Cooper SE.

Also read: BMW Motorrad India Reports Sales Of 4,667 Two-Wheelers In First Half Of 2023



Focusing on the Mini line-up, the Countryman remained the brand’s best-seller accounting for over 60 per cent of units sold. The Mini 3-door petrol accounted for 20 per cent of the brand’s sales, while the EV was the third best seller, with a 14 per cent share.

Compared to its German compatriots, BMW retained its position as the second best-selling luxury car brand, behind Mercedes-Benz, which reported sales of 8,528 units in H1 2023. Audi stood in third with sales of 3,474 units.