BMW Motorrad India Reports Sales Of 4,667 Two-Wheelers In First Half Of 2023

Much like its car business, BMW’s motorcycling division, too, has scaled a new high in the Indian market in 2023. BMW Motorrad India has reported sales of 4,667 two-wheelers in the first six months of the year; an increase of 50 per cent compared to its figures for the corresponding period in 2022. This is BMW Motorrad’s best half-yearly sales figure in India till date, with the German brand also witnessing its highest monthly and quarterly sales in the first six months of 2023.

Of the 4,667 two-wheelers sold, well over 4,000 units belonged to the made-in-India BMW G 310 family of motorcycles. These comprise of the BMW G 310 R naked, G 310 GS sport-tourer and the G 310 RR sport bike.

BMW Motorrad India sold over 4,000 units of the G310 family of motorcycles in H1 2023.

At present, BMW Motorrad is yet to deliver over 1,500 motorcycles it currently holds orders for, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah confirmed in an interaction with carandbike. Waiting periods for the G 310 family of motorcycles stretches to about four months now, Pawah revealed, adding that BMW Motorrad is on track for its best-ever yearly sales in India in 2023.

Other models that made key contributions to the total sales volume include the S 1000 RR superbike, the R1250 GS/GSA adventure-tourer and the C400 GT maxi-scooter, which also happens to be India’s most expensive scooter.

BMW Motorrad’s current India portfolio consists of 26 models across seven two-wheeler categories, with the most recent addition being that of the M1000 RR superbike. The company is set to launch the touring-oriented version of this motorcycle, named the M1000 XR, in the coming days.