BMW M 1000 XR Teased; First Sports Tourer To Get the ‘M’ Performance Badge

The ‘M’ badge is synonymous with performance and in the last couple of years, we have seen BMW Motorrad offer the M 1000 RR and the M 1000 R, two litre-class sportbikes that were ridiculously kitted out even without the M badge. And BMW will soon be offering the ‘M’ performance update on the M 1000 XR, based on the BMW S 1000 XR, which is the flagship sport-touring model from the German manufacturer. The idea is to offer a very fast, very capable sport-touring motorcycle that can tackle long distance touring and racetracks with equal ease and deliver mind-bending performance.

Now, BMW says that the M 1000 XR gets the ShiftCam technology on its 4-cylinder engine, with variable-valve timing. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 223 kg and an insane total power output of 197 bhp. The claimed top-speed on the motorcycle is 280 kmph, which is legit sportbike territory. The overall state of tune on the motorcycle is expected to be similar to that of the M 1000 R.

In terms of tech and features, the M 1000 XR gets winglets for stronger downforce and better aerodynamic ability. It will help the front wheel stick to tarmac under hard acceleration, which in turn means lesser intervention from the traction control system. The other feature that BMW mentions, is the M Brake, with a radial hand brake pump and blue anodised brake callipers with the M logo.

Now, BMW did not offer much information but expect the motorcycle to get several other weight saving and technological updates, which the company will reveal later. And yes! The motorcycle will also get the M Competition Package as an optional extra, with varied carbon fibre components.

As on the lines of the M 1000 R, expect the M 1000 XR to get lightweight forged Aluminium wheels, a plethora of electronic rider aids, dynamic damper control (DDC) and more importantly, the Race Pro riding mode, which allows the rider to configure the motorcycle as per their liking.

Expect the motorcycle to go on sale later in the year, first in Europe and then in other markets.