BMW i7 M70 India Launch In August

BMW India will bring in the M version of its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7 to India in August 2023. Christened BMW i7 M70 xDrive, the new performance electric limousine will be the first M model in the German carmaker’s electric sedan lineup. Here’s all that you need to know about it.

It will feature several differentiators compared to the BMW i7. These include the front and rear M bumper body kit and glossy black kidney grille with the M badge. Along with this M designed mirrors, side skirts, illuminated door sills and gloss black window line trim will also be part of the package. Additionally, the BMW i7 also features an M badge on the side fender and new 21-inch alloy wheels with blue brake calipers. The car comes with a blacked-out rear spoiler, while two-tone paint options come as standard. However, there's an optional Liquid Copper shade that can be had for an additional Rs. 13 lakh.

On the inside, the i7 M70 gets M-specific interior, including a sport steering with M stitching, M paddle shifters, and Merino upholstery in either black or grey colour. Customers will have to option to go for Cashmere Wool upholstery along with some other add-on features, including a carbon fibre dashboard trim that costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Other updates include revised multifunctional front seats and BMW OS8.5 with M Powerboost animations.





We had earlier specified that the i7 will get feature updates. All of those, along with existing features, will make their way to the more powerful i7 as well. These features include massage and active seat ventilation at front and rear, 35-speaker Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, rear seat theatre, soft close doors and 4-zone climate control.

It packs the same 101.7 kWh battery pack as the i7 xDrive60. But delivers 650 bhp and 1015 Nm of peak torque. It does 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. A second faster than the standard car. The top speed is 250 kmph. It has a range of 560 km (WLTP) and can be charged from 10-80 per cent by a 195kW fast charger in 34 mins.

It will rival the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4 MATIC+ and the Audi RS e-tron GT. We expect it to be priced at around Rs 2.4 crores (ex-showroom India).



