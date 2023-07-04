Exclusive: BMW 7 Series and i7 Prices To Go Up By Rs 8 Lakh; Will Gain More Features

Some exclusive information coming from the house of German luxury carmaker BMW. The brand will be revising the prices of its flagship sedans, the 7 Series and the i7 this month. Fret not, the extra amount you pay will be supplemented with extra features that offer more value than before. The cars were launched in the Indian market earlier this year.

The updated BMW 740i M Sport will retail at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom), up by Rs. 8 lakh. The 740i will receive a panoramic sunroof that opens instead of a fixed glass roof. Then there will be level 2 ADAS features just like the i7 offering adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist among others.

The sedan will also get auto closing doors, a 36-speaker Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, and a travel and comfort package which includes convenience enhancing plug n play slots for accessories like tray table, ipad holders and coat hangers. On the outside, there will be chrome highlights to add some bling to the already polarising design. Sources have quoted the additional cost of these features will be nearly Rs 30 lakh if you opt for them a la carte. The new features addition brings the 7 Series much closer to its electric counterpart, the i7.





The i7 available in the xDrive60 M Sport variant will soon be priced at Rs 2.03 crores, also up by Rs 8 lakh. It will also get the 35-speaker Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system along with the chrome highlights and comfort package. The additional features here cost close to Rs 19 lakh.

Any bookings made after June 2023 will be honoured with these updated models. Expect the updated models to reach showrooms starting from August. If there’s stock available then the buyers might be able to pick the pre-update models, with the possibility of good discounts too.



