BMW Recalls 7 Series and i7 Vehicles For Interaction Bar Issues

BMW has issued a recall for approximately 384 units of its 7-series and i7 sedans after it identified possible issues with the dashboard's interaction bar. Lodged complaints suggested that the control buttons on the interaction bar may not light up when pressed and, more critically, might fail to activate the defogger and hazard lights.

The issue first came to attention in January 2023 after a complaint was lodged in South Korea. Following this, two additional complaints emerged from customers in the US market on March 8 and March 9 of the same year. In response, BMW carried out an extensive engineering review, examining software versions and vehicle build configurations. By June 2023, BMW determined that undervoltage conditions could be the primary cause of the reported problems.

The problems breach three federal motor vehicle safety standards: 101 for controls and displays, 103 for windshield defrosting and defogging systems, and 108 for lamps and reflective devices. Around 384 vehicles from the 2023 model year, produced at BMW's Dingolfing assembly plant in Germany, may be affected by this issue.

The impacted models fall under the G70 series label, which includes both seventh-generation 7 Series and i7 vehicles. Moreover, the i7 M70 xDrive, scheduled for release in the 2024 model year, touts remarkable specifications with 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque. This model is anticipated to reach a speed of 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds.

Valeo Autoklimatizace k.s., a Czech Republic-based company, supplied the faulty interaction bars. The recall pertains to i7 xDrive60 cars assembled between September 2, 2022, and September 15, 2022, along with 740i and 760i xDrive sedans manufactured between September 6, 2022, and September 15, 2022.

Dealers will inform owners about the recall by September 1 and replace the interaction bars at no cost.