  • Home
  • News
  • New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach

New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach

The cabin appears to be fully digitalised while retaining the brand's iconic car elements
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
20-Jul-23 04:10 PM IST
Mini Interior 1.jpg
Highlights
  • It features a minimalistic design layout
  • The central round screen now appears to be larger than the current Mini cars
  • The interior is reminiscent of the 1958 Mini

Mini, the British luxury automaker, has showcased the updated interior of its upcoming electric vehicle. This preview gives us a glimpse of the significant changes being made for the next-generation cars. However, the brand has not specified which model in its portfolio will feature this minimalist design layout.

The images reveal that the new Mini Cooper EV combing the brand's classic styling while integrating modern technologies. The cabin appears to be fully digitalised while retaining the iconic Mini car elements. There are no longer instruments behind the steering wheel, but notably, there is a head-up display. The central round screen now handles speedometer and infotainment functions, and it appears larger than the infotainment system provided in the current Mini-cars. Below the screen, an oval-shaped panel features physical analogue controls.

 

Also Read: New Mini Cooper Electric Specs Unveiled

 

The dashboard features a stylish grey gradient pattern that enhances the ambient lighting effect. Moreover, a new steering wheel with more prominent multi-function buttons has are prominently noticeable. Notable features include dual USB-C ports, cupholders, a sunroof, and individual armrests for the driver and front passenger. 

As seen in the post shared by the brand on its social handles, this simple yet functional layout is reminiscent of the original 1958 Mini but has been updated to meet modern standards in 2023.

 

Image Source

Related Articles
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts With Up To 641 BHP; Likely To Be First Full-Fledged N Model For India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts With Up To 641 BHP; Likely To Be First Full-Fledged N Model For India
6 days ago
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 500 Units Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 500 Units Sales In India
9 days ago
Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
13 days ago
Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM
Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM
13 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2014 Audi Q7 35 TDI Premium Plus for sale

2014 Audi Q7

wishlist
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
25.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

MINI Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner