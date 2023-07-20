New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach

Mini, the British luxury automaker, has showcased the updated interior of its upcoming electric vehicle. This preview gives us a glimpse of the significant changes being made for the next-generation cars. However, the brand has not specified which model in its portfolio will feature this minimalist design layout.

The images reveal that the new Mini Cooper EV combing the brand's classic styling while integrating modern technologies. The cabin appears to be fully digitalised while retaining the iconic Mini car elements. There are no longer instruments behind the steering wheel, but notably, there is a head-up display. The central round screen now handles speedometer and infotainment functions, and it appears larger than the infotainment system provided in the current Mini-cars. Below the screen, an oval-shaped panel features physical analogue controls.

The dashboard features a stylish grey gradient pattern that enhances the ambient lighting effect. Moreover, a new steering wheel with more prominent multi-function buttons has are prominently noticeable. Notable features include dual USB-C ports, cupholders, a sunroof, and individual armrests for the driver and front passenger.

As seen in the post shared by the brand on its social handles, this simple yet functional layout is reminiscent of the original 1958 Mini but has been updated to meet modern standards in 2023.

