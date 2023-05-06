  • Home
New Mini Cooper Electric Specs Unveiled

Mini will be launching the Mini Cooper Electric, which will be available in two power levels.
06-May-23 02:38 PM IST
  • The battery capacity in the Mini Cooper Electric models allows for a predicted range of between 300 and 400 kilometres.
  • The lithium-ion high-voltage battery with 40.7 kWh capacity is installed in the floor improving stability and agility.
  • The new Mini Cooper Electric is positioned for the shift to an all-electric future of the brand.

The Mini 3-door will be receiving a next-generation upgrade in the form of the Mini Cooper Electric, a fully electric model available in two power levels. Mini is currently going through an electrification phase, which will see many new launches from the brand such as the Countryman electric and the Aceman. The Mini SE, the first electric car from the brand, was a successful product that sold 43,000 units worldwide in 2022. 

 

Also Read: Mini Cooper 3 Door Model Crosses Sales Of 1 Million Units

The battery capacity in the Mini Cooper E is 40.7 kWh, while the MINI Cooper SE has a larger capacity of 54.2 kWh, allowing for a predicted range of between 300 and 400 kilometres. The Mini Cooper Electric retains the hallmark Mini space concept, with maximum flexibility allowing for the expansion of the luggage compartment and four seats.

 

Also Read: Next-Gen All-Electric MINI Cooper SE Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

 

The lithium-ion high-voltage battery in the Mini Cooper Electric is located in the floor of the car. This is an engineering technique chosen by many in the EV industry as it makes for a lower centre of gravity and weight distribution, improving stability and agility while delivering higher levels of driving feel. MINI claims they have been able to draw on the BMW Group’s expertise in development to further improve driving dynamics in the new model.

 

The success of the original Mini continues to this day, with the one millionth Mini 3-door of the current generation having been produced recently. And the all-electric Mini Cooper SE saw a 25.5% increase in sales in 2022, with over 43,000 units sold worldwide.

With the Mini Countryman set to be produced at the BMW Group Plant in Leipzig from November 2023, and the Mini Aceman completing the new model family from 2024 onwards, the new Mini Cooper Electric is perfectly positioned for the all-electric future of the brand.

