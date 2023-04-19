  • Home
Mini Cooper 3 Door Model Crosses Sales Of 1 Million Units

The one-millionth Mini 3 door of the current generation was produced at the company's Oxford plant in the United Kingdom.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
19-Apr-23 03:12 PM IST
The Mini 3 door, a car that has captured the hearts of many, has recently reached a milestone as the one-millionth current generation model rolled off the production line. The one-millionth example of the current generation of the original Mini rolls off the production line as the all-electric Mini Cooper SE.

Mini 3 Door

 

The Mini 3 door has come a long way since its inception in 1959. The current generation was introduced in 2014, and it has been a popular choice for drivers ever since. As a friend of Mini inventor Alec Issigonis, race car designer John Cooper first developed a GT model based on the classic Mini in 1960 and established the model's motorsport history. To this day, the John Cooper Works brand name stands for outstanding performance. 

Mini Cooper SE

 

The one-millionth Mini 3 door of the current generation was produced at the company's Oxford plant in the United Kingdom. The car is a testament to the quality and craftsmanship that Mini is known for. It was built to exacting standards, using the latest technology and the finest materials. The next generation of the MINI family will also start with the MINI 3-door

 

Also Read: BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023

Mini John Coopers Work GP

 

Under the hood, the Mini 3 door comes with a 2.0-litre 16V Turbocharged Petrol Engine that pushes out 189 bhp and 280 Nm of torques 0-100 kmph is done in just 6.7 seconds. the Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition comes with a 2-litre, 4-cylinder Twin-Power Turbo engine that pushes out 228 bhp and 320 Nm of torques 0-100 kmph is done in just 6.1 seconds. 

