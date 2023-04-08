Next-Gen All-Electric MINI Cooper SE Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

  • Home
The new all-electric Cooper 3-Door hatchback is expected to debut later this year.
authorBy carandbike Team
08-Apr-23 01:52 PM IST
  • All-electric Mini Cooper 3-Door expected to debut later this year
  • Will go on sale in global markets in 2025
  • 2025 will also see Mini do away with internal combustion engines

The design of the J01 (codenamed) 2025 electric MINI Cooper SE has been an open secret since the near-final car was leaked in 2020 via Chinese websites. Now we have an entirely new and even more revealing look snapped at an official photoshoot in USA. 

The 2025 all-electric Cooper SE is finished in Indigo Sunset Blue and 18” Night Flash Spoke 2-tone wheels. It’s a classic combo of blue and white that harkens back to the early 60s is a signature aspect that still remains.

In terms of the overall look, the new Cooper SE’s design seems to be an evolution of the current-gen MINI 3 Door with elements such as the prominent grille with body-coloured insert, round headlamps and short overhangs. The faux hood scoop though looks to have been dropped. The rear gets redesigned tail-lamps with new LED detailing and a sleeker-looking bumper. The 2025 Cooper SE will likely only be offered with 17-inch and 18-inch wheels.

The new Cooper SE will also get a large, centrally located radar module there to support L2 autonomy features when it comes to ADAS.

The all-new electric MINI 3-Door will come in two variants - the Cooper E and the Cooper SE. The E will have a 40kWh battery driving the front wheels and should see a range of around 350 km while the Cooper SE (also FWD) will have a larger 54kWh battery and should have a range of up to 400 Km. A lower-range car with a smaller 30 kWh battery could also be offered.

On the performance front, the Cooper E is expected to offer up to 181bhp – similar to the traditional Cooper S with the hotter Cooper SE expected to develop around 215bhp.

The new electric MINI Cooper will be made in China and UK. BMW has secured UK government funding to help expand the Oxford Plant for this project. 

The new Mini electric is expected to hit global markets by 2024 with an India launch also likely.

 

Source

