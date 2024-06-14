New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India

Mini India has started accepting pre-bookings for the new-generation Countryman E electric SUV. The bookings are open on the company’s website alongside the new-generation Mini Cooper S. The Mini Countryman's launch in India is slated to take place in the coming weeks. The new Mini Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1, which is already on sale in India.

The all-electric 2025 Mini Countryman arrives with a revised design. The front features an octagonal grille and restyled headlights with new signature LED DRLs. The taillights have been revised along with the tailgate. The cabin shares several of its features with the Mini Cooper including the 9.5-inch round OLED infotainment display. The toggle switches continue for the handbrake button, turn-key starter, drive mode selector and audio-control dial placed under the screen. The instrument console has been done away with in favour of the head-up display (HUD) in a new minimalist look to the cabin.

The new Mini Countryman E will be powered by an electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. There is also the more powerful Countryman ALL4 that packs 309 bhp and 494 Nm from its dual-motor setup. Both versions use a 66.45 kWh battery pack. Mini says that the Countryman E will offer a range of up to 462 km while the SE will offer up to 433 km of range. For now, it remains to be seen which model will be offered here.

The new Mini Countryman will also come with Level 2 ADAS, a fisheye in-car camera, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with massage functionality, and more. The model will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and we expect prices to be around Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV will compete against the Kia EV6, BMW iX1, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and more.