Mini Aceman EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2024

Mini has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Aceman, at Auto Shanghai 2024. Based on the Aceman concept revealed in 2022, the all-electric crossover slots in between the Countryman and Mini hatchback in the brand’s lineup. Overseas, the Aceman will be offered in two variants- E and SE, each with different performance and range figures.

The Mini Aceman slots in between the Countryman and Mini hatchback

Visually, the Aceman borrows many styling cues from the concept vehicle, including design elements such as the angular headlamps, and its overall silhouette. The electric crossover gets an octagonal grille up front with a black sash element up top. The vehicle gets a more squared-off design when compared to the Mini hatchback. The Aceman will be available abroad in four trims - Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW, each with distinctive exterior and interior characteristics.

The Aceman gets the round central infotainment screen, also seen in the Countryman and the Mini hatchback

The Aceman’s interior is in line with the rest of Mini's new-gen lineup, featuring a 9.5-inch round central infotainment screen mounted on the dashboard, and no instruments display. Other characteristics include horizontal air vents that extend from the infotainment screen till the passenger side and physical buttons for the climate control system. The EV also gets ‘Mini Experience’ Modes, where changes are made to the colour scheme of the light patterns and to the ambient lighting in the interior. Users can select from a total of eight modes - Personal Mode, Go-Kart Mode, Vivid Mode, Core Mode, Green Mode, Timeless Mode, Balance Mode and Trail Mode.

The Aceman SE has a larger 54.2 kWh, with a range of 406 km (WLTP)

On the powertrain front, the electric motor in the Aceman E churns out a peak 181 bhp and 290 Nm of torque, helping it go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The SE variant, on the other hand, makes 215 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 7 seconds. In terms of range, the 42.5 kWh battery pack on the Aceman E has a figure of up to 310 km while the larger 54.2 kWh setup in the Aceman SE has a range of up to 406 km (all figures WLTP). While both variants of the vehicle can support up to 11 kW AC charging as standard, the E also supports DC fast charging of up to 75 kW, while the SE is capable of 95 kW.

Mini currently retails the all-electric Cooper SE in India at a price tag of Rs 53.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While there have been reports stating the new-gen Mini will see an India launch this year, it remains to be seen if Aceman will make it our shores.