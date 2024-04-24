Login
Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China

Volkswagen also revealed that it will introduce over 30 new models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Code concept SUV.
  • To debut first model under new ID.UX sub-brand in 2024.
  • The brand will introduce 30 new models across all powertrains by 2030 in China.

Volkswagen has unveiled its all-electric ID.Code concept SUV at Auto China 2024. Featuring an all-new design language, the ID.Code concept previews a range of EVs that will launch under Volkswagen’s latest ID.UX sub-brand for the Chinese market. Volkswagen has confirmed that the first ID.UX model, named the ID.UXNY will debut in 2024. Additionally, the brand also revealed its future plans for the Chinese market, which will see it introduce over 30 new Volkswagen models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India

The ID.Code concept looks distinctive when compared to Volkswagen's current EV lineup 

 

On the cosmetic front, the ID.Code is a significant departure from the brand’s current EV lineup. Styling cues like the stout wheel arches and plump shoulder lines give the vehicle a butch appearance. The front end features sleek-looking LED headlamps surrounded by illuminated surfaces that can display a variety of animations. The headlamps themselves are programmed to look like they move within their clusters. Additionally, the vehicle has a range of surfaces all around that can display AI-assisted animations, like the windows which can show the temperature and charge. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

The ID.Code concept gets a multitude of touchscreens inside

 

On the inside, the SUV features four independent captain seats that can be rotated. It also has many touchscreens inside, including the central infotainment system and a display panel above that extends from the driver’s side to the passenger side. Other highlights include an AI assistant and futuristic-looking ambient lighting that can display a range of animations. Volkswagen has also stated that the vehicle is equipped with level-4 autonomous driving functions and can be driven conventionally or in autonomous driving mode.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024

Volkswagen has teased one of the upcoming ID.UX models

 

Volkswagen stated that it plans to expand its all-electric ID lineup in China to 16 models by 2030, five of which will come under the ID.UX sub-brand. The brand has also teased one of the upcoming ID.UX models. Additionally, the brand reiterated its plans to develop products for the Chinese market based on platforms that will be locally developed in partnership with other Chinese companies like XPENG. At least four models for the electric entry-level segment are to be built on the China Main Platform (currently under development) from 2026. The brand also plans to debut twelve new ICE models and six hybrids by 2030.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen EVs# Volkswagen electric cars# Volkswagen China# Volkswagen ID.CODE# Volkswagen Concept car# Cars
