Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun GT Line and the Taigun GT Plus Sport in India with prices starting from Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled at the Volkswagen annual brand conference last month, the new variants join a rejigged variant line-up for the Taigun that now basically comprises the Chrome, Sport and GT Edge.

The Taigun GT Plus Sport is offered with the 1.5 TSI engine and packs in some additional features over the GT Line.

Full price breakup for the Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport is as follows:

Variant Manual Automatic VW Taigun GT Line Rs 14.08 lakh* Rs 15.63 lakh* VW Taigun GT Plus Sport Rs 18.54 lakh* Rs 19.74 lakh*

*prices, ex-showroom.

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled



The GT Line and GT Plus Sport are both part of the Sport line and get similar cosmetic enhancements with darkened cosmetic elements on the exterior. There are however some differences between the two both inside and out. These include the addition of a sunroof and a contrasting grey roof on the GT Plus Sport, red brake callipers on the GT Plus Sport and differences in the badging on the SUVs.

New GT Line now allows Taigun 1.0 TSI buyers to pick a sportier styling package.

Inside, both cars follows a blacked-out colour scheme with the GT Plus Sport getting full leatherette seats to the GT Line’s fabric and leatherette upholstery. The GT Plus Sport also features GT Logos embroidered into the seats, red stitching on the steering and metallic finish pedals.

Also read: Volkswagen India Introduces Maiden Customer Experience Drive



The Taigun GT Line is offered with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine good for 113 bhp and 178 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The GT Plus Sport meanwhile is offered with the more powerful 148 bhp and 250 Nm 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic.

GT Line variants get fabric and leatherette seats with grey stitching.

In essence, the new Taigun GT Line offers the previously available sportier design package with the smaller 1.0-litre TSI unit. Previously the sportier looks were available exclusively with the larger 1.5-litre TSI.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh



Volkswagen says that the new Taigun GT Plus Sport will be offered with a complimentary 4-year service value package offering benefits on select after-sales services.

GT Plus Sport variants get full leatherette upholstery with red stitching and GT badging.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

In terms of competition, the Taigun goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate and its sister car, the Skoda Kushaq.