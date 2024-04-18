Login
Volkswagen India Introduces Maiden Customer Experience Drive

Anyone from customers to enthusiasts can attend the event, provided they pay the fee of Rs 75,000 per person
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen introduces its first customer experience event.
  • Can be attended by both customers and enthusiasts.
  • First expedition to be held from June 9 to June 14.

Volkswagen India has started its maiden customer experience initiative, named ‘Volkswagen Experiences’. The brand aims to conduct a range of events including experience drives, the first of which called ‘The 1st Chapter: An Exhilarating Expedition to Ladakh’, will be done in two batches and will include customers driving back and forth from Chandigarh to Leh. Both expeditions will be limited to 60 slots only. The company has stated that the expeditions are not just limited to Volkswagen owners and that anyone from prospective customers to enthusiasts can attend, provided they pay the fee of Rs 75,000 per person (flight tickets not included).

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

The first drive will be conducted from June 9 to June 14, from Leh to Chandigarh

 

Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Because owning a Volkswagen goes beyond just driving it. It’s an experience and a lifestyle in itself. As a customer-centric brand have always endeavoured to engage with our buyers and fans across the market. Today we are proud to introduce our latest initiative of Volkswagen Experiences which is envisioned to give the vast Volkswagen Community in India a platform to pursue enriching experiences with the Brand. The thought behind this initiative is to engage with customers and fans alike while delivering superlative experiences of the brand fundamentals that make owning and driving a Volkswagen a truly unique experience.” 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

 

The first drive (from Chandigarh to Leh) will be conducted from June 9 to June 14, spread over 6 days and 5 nights. The brand has further said that the customer should also bear the price of car repairs, caused due to negligent driving. The brand will provide cars for the event along with overnight stay, meals, and fuel. Additionally, a doctor will also be on board with essential supplies. The second expedition will held from Leh to Chandigarh from June 18 to June 23.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024

 

At its 2024 annual brand conference, Volkswagen showcased the all-electric ID.4, which will go on sale towards the end of the year. Additionally, it also showcased the Virtus GT Plus Sport, alongside the new Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line trims, at the event.

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Experiences# Volkswagen Virtus# Volkswagen Taigun# Volkswagen Tiguan# Cars
