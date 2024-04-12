Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

The limited-period discounts are only offered on select variants of the Taigun
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen is offering discounts on the Taigun.
  • Gets discounts of up to Rs 1.10 lakh.
  • Discounts only offered on select variants.

Volkswagen India is currently offering a range of limited-period discounts on the Taigun. The discounts are only offered on select variants of the vehicle such as the base-spec 1.0-litre Comfortline MT, 1.5-litre GT Plus Chrome DSG and 1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG variants. 

 

Also Read:  Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled

VariantsDiscounted PriceOld PriceDifference
Comfortline 1.0-litre ManualRs 10.99 lakhRs 11.70 lakhRs 71,000
1.5-litre GT Plus Chrome DSGRs 18.69 lakhRs 19.44 lakhRs 75,000
1.5 litre GT Plus Chrome DSG (With extra features)Rs 18.69 lakhRs 19.74 lakhRs 1.05 lakh
1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG (Deep Black Pearl)Rs 18.90 lakhRs 19.64 lakhRs 74,000
1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG (Carbon Steel Grey Matte)Rs 18.90 lakhRs 19.70 lakhRs 80,000
1.5-litre GT Plus DSG (With New Features, Deep Black Pearl)Rs 18.90 lakhRs 19.94 lakhRs 1.04 lakh
1.5-litre GT Plus DSG (With New Features, Carbon Steel Grey Matte)Rs 18.90 lakhRs 20 lakhRs 1.10 lakh

 

The base level Comfortline 1.0 litre Manual model can now be had at a price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh, Rs 71,000 more affordable than its previous price tag of Rs 11.70 lakh. Both variants of the 1.5 litre GT Plus Chrome DSG, on the other hand, can now be had at Rs 18.69 lakh, down by Rs 75,000 and by Rs 1.05 lakh for the version with additional features such as electrically adjustable front seats respectively. The GT Edge Plus variants also receive price cuts, with the 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG now being offered at a price tag of Rs 18.90 lakh in both Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte, down from Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh respectively. The 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG with new features is also offered at the same price tag, with higher price cuts of Rs 1.10 lakh (Carbon Steel Grey Matte) and Rs 1.04 lakh (Deep Black Pearl). (All prices, ex-showroom) 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

The Taigun is currently offered with two engine options

 

The Taigun is offered with two engine options- a 1.0 litre turbo petrol and a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0-litre unit makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the 1.5-litre engine makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be had with either the 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. 

 

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Taigun# Volkswagen Taigun Discounts# Volkswagen SUV# Volkswagen Taigun price cut# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun
8.5

Volkswagen Taigun

Starts at ₹ 11.7 - 19.46 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Taigun Specifications
View Taigun Features

Popular Volkswagen Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
Citroen India Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3
Citroen India Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km
Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved