Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

Volkswagen India is currently offering a range of limited-period discounts on the Taigun. The discounts are only offered on select variants of the vehicle such as the base-spec 1.0-litre Comfortline MT, 1.5-litre GT Plus Chrome DSG and 1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG variants.

Variants Discounted Price Old Price Difference Comfortline 1.0-litre Manual Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 71,000 1.5-litre GT Plus Chrome DSG Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 75,000 1.5 litre GT Plus Chrome DSG (With extra features) Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 1.05 lakh 1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG (Deep Black Pearl) Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 74,000 1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG (Carbon Steel Grey Matte) Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 80,000 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG (With New Features, Deep Black Pearl) Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 1.04 lakh 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG (With New Features, Carbon Steel Grey Matte) Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 20 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh

The base level Comfortline 1.0 litre Manual model can now be had at a price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh, Rs 71,000 more affordable than its previous price tag of Rs 11.70 lakh. Both variants of the 1.5 litre GT Plus Chrome DSG, on the other hand, can now be had at Rs 18.69 lakh, down by Rs 75,000 and by Rs 1.05 lakh for the version with additional features such as electrically adjustable front seats respectively. The GT Edge Plus variants also receive price cuts, with the 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG now being offered at a price tag of Rs 18.90 lakh in both Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte, down from Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh respectively. The 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG with new features is also offered at the same price tag, with higher price cuts of Rs 1.10 lakh (Carbon Steel Grey Matte) and Rs 1.04 lakh (Deep Black Pearl). (All prices, ex-showroom)

The Taigun is currently offered with two engine options

The Taigun is offered with two engine options- a 1.0 litre turbo petrol and a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0-litre unit makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the 1.5-litre engine makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be had with either the 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.