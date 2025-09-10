GST 2.0 Effect: Volkswagen Announces Price Benefits For Virtus, Taigun And Tiguan

Volkswagen India has rolled out the complete benefit of GST 2.0 to its customers, revising prices across its entire model range. Effective today, the new pricing will make the Virtus, Taigun and the flagship SUV, Tiguan R-Line, more accessible than before.

Under the updated structure, the Virtus sedan receives a benefit of up to Rs 66,900, the Taigun receives a benefit of up to Rs 68,400, while the premium Tiguan R-Line sees a significant reduction of up to Rs 3,26,900, making it one of the most substantial reductions in the segment. In addition to GST-linked revisions, Volkswagen is also offering added benefits on select models: up to Rs 1.61 lakh on the Virtus, up to 1Rs 2 lakh on the Taigun, and up to Rs 3 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line.

It is worth noting that there has been no announcement regarding the newly launched Golf GTI. Moreover, the discount amounts are applicable for select variants. Interested buyers are encouraged to check with their nearest Volkswagen dealership for variant-specific pricing and offers.