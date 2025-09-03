Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025

The long and iconic journey of the Volkswagen Polo is set to see a major milestone soon. The brand has announced that the hatch will soon have an electric counterpart, a concept model of which will be shown at the upcoming Munich Auto Show. While the concept car will be called as the ID.2all, the actual producton model to be launched in 2026 will be called the ID. Polo. This will also mark the 50th anniversary of the hot hatch in the world.

ID. GTI Concept will be shown in 2026.

Next in line will be another iconic hatch, the GTI whose concept will be presented in 2026 with the name ID. GTI Concept while the production car will be called ID. Polo GTI. This car too will make its first appearance at the Munich show. The brand says it will transfer names of some of its most iconic bestsellers to ID. models to “provide better orientation to customers”. In the Volkswagen jargon, ID. stands for electric mobility and new technologies.

Both ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI will be unveiled on September 8.

The motor show will also see the world premiere of concept compact electric EV which will be called the ID. CROSS Concept. The production form will be launched as an electric version of VW T-Cross at the end of 2026, named ID. Cross. According to VW, the idea behind these new models is to make electric cars more affordable. Th brand has also revealed that these new EVs will have a higher level of quality with soft materials, combination of digital and physical controls such as buttons and knobs in the steering wheel and cockpit as well as the intuitive operating concept.