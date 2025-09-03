Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants, Offers Increased Range and More FeaturesVolkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures RevealedAll-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Level 2 ADAS, 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating! | First Look2025 Renault Kiger Review: More Appealing Inside And Out⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-TronCitroen Basalt X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS Ntorq 150Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025

The brand has announced that it intends to make electric mobility affordable by launching EV models of its iconic small cars
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Electric version of the Polo hatch be called ID. Polo
  • The GTI will go electric too with the name ID. Polo GTI
  • Electric version of the T-Cross will be called ID. Cross

The long and iconic journey of the Volkswagen Polo is set to see a major milestone soon. The brand has announced that the hatch will soon have an electric counterpart, a concept model of which will be shown at the upcoming Munich Auto Show. While the concept car will be called as the ID.2all, the actual producton model to be launched in 2026 will be called the ID. Polo. This will also mark the 50th anniversary of the hot hatch in the world.

 

Volkswagen ID POLO GTI

ID. GTI Concept will be shown in 2026.

 

Next in line will be another iconic hatch, the GTI whose concept will be presented in 2026 with the name ID. GTI Concept while the production car will be called ID. Polo GTI. This car too will make its first appearance at the Munich show. The brand says it will transfer names of some of its most iconic bestsellers to ID. models to “provide better orientation to customers”. In the Volkswagen jargon, ID. stands for electric mobility and new technologies.

 

Also Read: Second-Gen Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled

Volkswagen Polo EV

Both ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI will be unveiled on September 8.

 

The motor show will also see the world premiere of concept compact electric EV which will be called the ID. CROSS Concept. The production form will be launched as an electric version of VW T-Cross at the end of 2026, named ID. Cross. According to VW, the idea behind these new models is to make electric cars more affordable. Th brand has also revealed that these new EVs will have a higher level of quality with soft materials, combination of digital and physical controls such as buttons and knobs in the steering wheel and cockpit as well as the intuitive operating concept.

 

# electric vehicles# Volkswagen Polo# Volkswagen ID. Polo# Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Over 2,900 units of electric SUV have been shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries including United Kingdom.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe
  • Volvo will soon have a new entry level model in India named the EX30. The SUV has many firsts when it comes to tech and features, and we've driven it
    Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget
  • Vietnamese carmaker is kicking off its India innings with two electric SUVs, and has just registered the design of a larger, three-row model.
    VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India
  • The dedicated Tesla charging station will house four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers, and at the moment, only Tesla vehicles can be charged here. The Tesla Supercharger is located at the P1 Parking of One BKC, Mumbai.
    India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know
  • The launch of the new iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the previous version, in November 2024
    Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5

Latest News

  • Hyundai Creta Electric gets 3 new variants - Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), Executive (O) (51.4kWh). It also offers an increased range of 420 km (42 kWh) and 510 km (51.4 kWh).
    Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
  • The brand has announced that it intends to make electric mobility affordable by launching EV models of its iconic small cars
    Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures
  • Joining the Arena line-up, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the newest SUV car buyers can consider this festive season. Here’s the claimed mileage of the Creta rival.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The adult occupant protection score stood at 31.66 out of 32, while the child occupant score was 43 out of 49 – both highest-ever for a Maruti Suzuki model.
    All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • The Victoris -- designed as a rival to the Hyundai Creta -- will be retailed via Maruti's Arena retail chain; based on the same architecture as the Grand Vitara.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating
  • Making a debut at Milan, the Concept C will make it public premiere at the IAA in Munich. The near-production styling hints at a road-going version coming in a couple of years.
    Audi Unveils Concept C; Signals Reborn TT Coming In 2027
  • The upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara but will be retailed through the company’s Arena dealership network.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara but will be sold through the brand’s Arena outlets.
    New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • VW has sold more this year, so far, compared to the same period in 2024, despite a shrinking segment.
    Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025