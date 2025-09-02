Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect? Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025Two-Wheeler Sales August 2025: TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Registers Dip In Domestic Sales Hyundai Creta King, King Knight Launched; New King Special Edition IntroducedHonda Elevate Gets Festive Season Updates With New Interiors And Exterior Styling Options
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Kiger Review: More Appealing Inside And Out⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS Ntorq 150Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Are Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade

Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025

VW has sold more this year, so far, compared to the same period in 2024, despite a shrinking segment.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Virtus on course to end 2025 as best selling compact sedan
  • Compact sedan segment shrunk by 12 per cent compared to Jan-July 2024
  • City and Verna sales down by 29 per cent and 33 per cent respectively year-on-year

Sales in the compact sedan segment (above 4m) have continued to shrink for another straight year. Industry data for the first seven months of CY2025 (Jan to July) reveals that sales in the segment have shrunk 12 per cent over the previous year, with 37,575 units sold as of end-July. The figure for the same period in 2024 stood at 42,703 units.

 

Also read: Second-Gen Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled 
 

Virtus GT Plus Sport Variant

Virtus sales in first 7 months of 2025 were up 9 per cent year-on-year.

 

Nevertheless, the Volkswagen Virtus looks set to become the best-selling sedan again for a second calendar year with 12,455 units sold in the first seven months. This marks a 9 per cent uptick over the previous year where sales stood at 11,572 units. Its sister model, the Skoda Slavia, meanwhile, managed to leapfrog the Hyundai Verna in terms of sales with 7,901 units sold compared to 7,622 units. Both figures, however, mark a decline in sales over the previous year, with the Verna’s sales in particular declining 33 per cent from 11,365 units.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Models Also Affected
 

ModelSales in CY2025 (Jan to July)Sales in CY2024 (Jan to July)
Volkswagen Virtus12,455 units11,572 units
Skoda Slavia7,901 units8,443 units
Hyundai Verna7,622 units11,365 units
Honda City5,076 units7,117 units
Maruti Ciaz4,521 units4,206 units

The Honda City, once the leader of this segment, also witnessed a sharp decline, down 29 per cent year-on-year, with 5,076 units sold in the year. Most customers visiting Honda showrooms seem to be opting for the Elevate SUV instead. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, now at the end of its lifecycle, surprisingly posted a 7 per cent gain with 4,521 units sold so far, this year. Interestingly as per manufacturer data, Maruti has not made any wholesale shipments of the Ciaz for the last couple of months now, with the sedan likely to retire after stocks finish.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta King, King Knight Launched; New King Special Edition Introduced
 

Hyundai Verna Long term 14

Verna witnessed a sharp 33 per cent decline in sales compared to CY2024.

 

Part of the Virtus’ strong sales could also come down to VW’s pricing strategy for the sedan. The carmaker has been offering the car with a range of discounts and benefits all year round. The sedan is currently being offered with discounts and benefits valued at over Rs 1.50 lakh, depending on the variant selected. But to be fair, others are doing the same too.

 

Also read: Honda Elevate Gets Festive Season Updates With New Interiors And Exterior Styling Options
 

maruti suzuki ciaz sales sink in november less than 300 units sold carandbike 1

Ciaz posted a 7 per cent sales growth over last year; Maruti has reported zero wholesales of the sedan for past few months.

 

The Virtus is offered in two model lines in the Indian market, Sport and Chrome - each offering a slightly different look (eg. black alloys on Sport)  to the Virtus to meet the buyer’s taste. Both lines are available with either a 1.0-litre TSI or 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines both with manual and automatic (DSG/Torque Converter type) gearbox options.


Model-wise prices of the compact sedan segment:

ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Volkswagen VirtusRs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.40 lakh
Skoda SlaviaRs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh
Hyundai VernaRs 11.07 lakh to Rs 17.58 lakh
Honda CityRs 12.38 lakh to Rs 19.90 lakh
Maruti CiazRs 9.41 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh
# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Virtus# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Ciaz# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda City# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Slavia# Hyundai India# Hyundai Verna# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Over 2,900 units of electric SUV have been shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries including United Kingdom.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe
  • The e Vitara will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, and be exported to 100 countries
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences
  • The Pro Pack adds minor cosmetic enhancements over the standard Exter, along with a new paint finish.
    Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh
  • Here's how the new Skoda Kylaq - and the entire Skoda AT range - gets the gearbox equation just right
    Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic
  • Honda’s champion SUV is a sophisticated, confident customer that truly understands India
    Honda Elevate: Built For Our Roads and Lives

Latest News

  • The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara but will be sold through the brand’s Arena outlets.
    New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • VW has sold more this year, so far, compared to the same period in 2024, despite a shrinking segment.
    Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025
  • In August 2025, Royal Enfield and TVS saw strong growth, Honda and Suzuki posted steady gains, while Bajaj Auto faced lower domestic sales offset by higher exports.
    Two-Wheeler Sales August 2025: TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Registers Dip In Domestic Sales
  • The Creta also gets updates to the feature list across multiple variants, along with a new Matte Black exterior colour option.
    Hyundai Creta King, King Knight Launched; New King Special Edition Introduced
  • With festive season just around the corner, Honda has updated the Elevate adding newer interior trims, some styling upgrades and features to keep it relevant.
    Honda Elevate Gets Festive Season Updates With New Interiors And Exterior Styling Options
  • Over 2,900 units of electric SUV have been shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries including United Kingdom.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe
  • BYD commenced passenger car sales in India in 2021 with the e6 electric MPV.
    BYD India Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark
  • Two-door sports coupe concept will break cover tomorrow. Appears to be a spiritual successor to the TT Roadster.
    Audi TT Successor Previewed Ahead Of Global Premiere
  • Nation’s top court has dismissed a PIL which asked for making alternative fuel available for older cars running on the roads
    Supreme Court Shuts Down PIL On Ethanol-Free Petrol
  • Here is a look at the brand-wise sales performances of carmakers in India.
    Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025