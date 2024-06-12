New Mini Cooper Five-Door Hatchback Unveiled As Petrol-Only Model

Mini has unveiled the new-generation Cooper hatchback in its five-door guise. Earlier offered in three-door configuration, the five-door version of the hatchback retains most of the former’s styling cues and features, while offering more space on the inside. The Mini Cooper five-door is offered in two variants, Cooper C and Cooper S, with a set of two petrol engines, although an all-electric version could also be on the cards.

The Mini five-door's wheelbase is 42 mm longer than the three-door version

On the cosmetic front, the Mini Cooper five-door remains identical to the three-door version, save for its elongated dimensions. The car measures 4,036 mm in length, 1,744 mm in width and 1,464 mm in height, and is 172 mm longer (with a 42 mm longer wheelbase) than the three-door model. The car is offered in four exterior trims- Essential, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works (JCW). It is available with 11 exterior colours and three colours for the roof.

The Mini five-door gets a similar layout as the three-door version

On the inside, the car gets a similar layout as the Mini three-door, featuring a round central OLED display, powered by Mini Operating System 9. Important functions such as the parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode switch, and volume control are all mounted on a panel below the infotainment screen. The vehicle comes with seven experience modes, which includes a Go-Kart mode. The Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated with the greeting “Hey Mini” or else by using the push-to-talk steering wheel button.

The Mini Cooper five-door will be offered with two petrol engines

The Mini Cooper C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Cooper S variant of the five-door hatchback is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm. This motor allows the Cooper S to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds and can reaches to speeds of up to 242 kmph.

Mini India recently opened bookings for the new-gen Cooper 3-Door hatchback ahead of its launch later this year. We are likely to initially get the petrol hatchback in the hot Cooper S spec with the Cooper Electric to arrive later. Mini is listing five colours for buyers to pick from – Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, Chilli Red, British Racing Green and Blazing Blue.