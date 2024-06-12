Login
New Mini Cooper Five-Door Hatchback Unveiled As Petrol-Only Model

The Mini Cooper five-door is offered in two variants, Cooper C and Cooper S with two petrol engines
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mini Cooper five-door hatchback has been unveiled.
  • 172 mm longer than the three-door version.
  • Only offered with two petrol engines.

Mini has unveiled the new-generation Cooper hatchback in its five-door guise. Earlier offered in three-door configuration, the five-door version of the hatchback retains most of the former’s styling cues and features, while offering more space on the inside. The Mini Cooper five-door is offered in two variants, Cooper C and Cooper S, with a set of two petrol engines, although an all-electric version could also be on the cards. 

 

Also Read: Mini Aceman EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2024

Mini Cooper 5 Door Hatchback Unveiled Only Offered With Petrol Powertrains 3

The Mini five-door's wheelbase is 42 mm longer than the three-door version

 

On the cosmetic front, the Mini Cooper five-door remains identical to the three-door version, save for its elongated dimensions. The car measures  4,036 mm in length, 1,744 mm in width and 1,464 mm in height, and is 172 mm longer (with a 42 mm longer wheelbase) than the three-door model. The car is offered in four exterior trims- Essential, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works (JCW). It is available with 11 exterior colours and three colours for the roof.

 

Also Read: MINI Unveils All-Electric Cooper for Urban Driving

Mini Cooper 5 Door Hatchback Unveiled Only Offered With Petrol Powertrains 2

The Mini five-door gets a similar layout as the three-door version

 

On the inside, the car gets a similar layout as the Mini three-door, featuring a round central OLED display, powered by Mini Operating System 9. Important functions such as the parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode switch, and volume control are all mounted on a panel below the infotainment screen. The vehicle comes with seven experience modes, which includes a Go-Kart mode. The Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated with the greeting “Hey Mini” or else by using the push-to-talk steering wheel button.

 

Also Read: New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed

Mini Cooper 5 Door Hatchback Unveiled Only Offered With Petrol Powertrains 1

The Mini Cooper five-door will be offered with two petrol engines

 

The Mini Cooper C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Cooper S variant of the five-door hatchback is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm. This motor allows the Cooper S to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds and can reaches to speeds of up to 242 kmph.

 

Also Read: New Mini Cooper 3-Door Bookings Open In India

 

Mini India recently opened bookings for the new-gen Cooper 3-Door hatchback ahead of its launch later this year. We are likely to initially get the petrol hatchback in the hot Cooper S spec with the Cooper Electric to arrive later. Mini is listing five colours for buyers to pick from – Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, Chilli Red, British Racing Green and Blazing Blue.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

