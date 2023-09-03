MINI Unveils All-Electric Cooper for Urban Driving

MINI has unveiled its latest model generation, an all electric Mini cooper which is tailor-made for urban driving. The new MINI Cooper introduces its first fully-fledged voice assistant, the "MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant." It can be activated with a simple "Hey MINI" or via the push-to-talk steering wheel button. The interaction unfolds on a round OLED display, featuring graphic elements, typography, and an avatar. Users can choose between the "MINI" representation or the familiar "Spike." Oral commands are instantly processed and displayed on the screen. It also has the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant continuously learning from repetitive routes. Leveraging geo-based data, it can even automatically open the car window when entering a parking lot.

Notable design details include flush door handles and a clean exterior devoid of fender flares and traditional side scuttles. At the front, the electric MINI Cooper retains the iconic circular headlights and the new octagonal front grille. In place of chrome, the accent colour Vibrant Silver is introduced.

The side profile of the new MINI Cooper has undergone a simplification, marking the first time it appears without the traditional circumferential Black Band. The rear section of the

new MINI has clean surfaces and flush rear lights. Also there is an integration of the third brake light and rear fog light into the rear of the car.

The all-electric MINI Cooper is available in four distinctive trims:



1. Essential Trim: This trim emphasises clarity and simplicity, highlighting essential elements such as the logo in the new Vibrant Silver colour. This trim features black sports seats with textured multitone textiles complemented by a coloured textile band on the dashboard.

It also offers horizontal light graphics, but buyers can also opt for three adjustable light signatures. Moreover, these light modes come with specially choreographed welcome and goodbye animations

2. Classic Trim: Focusing primarily on the interior, this trim offers a classic and timeless design. A fresh take on interior textiles is showcased with a 2D knitted textile on the dashboard and door handles, contrasting with synthetic leather seats available in grey and black.

3. Favoured Trim: For those seeking expressive exterior details, this trim variant features the optional Spray-Tech design of the Multitone Roof, combining three different colours, and a front grille in Vibrant Silver. This trim has a two-tone houndstooth pattern on the knitted-textile instrument panel, available in two colours and comes with traditional accent stitching. The Vescin sports seats, available in dark and light shades.

4. John Cooper Works Trim: This trim has a distinct front and rear design. High-gloss black elements and optional contrasting roof colours, such as Chili Red, along with JCW-specific bonnet stripes in red or black. This trim offers multi-colored knitted textile paired with black synthetic leather featuring red stitching.

Depending on the trim design, various colour options are available for both the textile surfaces and seats. The seats come in both a standard version and a JCW version, featuring high-quality textile-covered side panels that conceal the adjustment buttons. The rear seats can be folded down in a 60:40 ratio, allowing the expansion of the luggage compartment from 200 to 800 litres.

The new interior has an optional head-up display, positioned behind the steering wheel. The dashboard has a curved design. Inside the cabin there is MINI Interaction Unit, which features a central OLED display, powered by MINI Operating System 9, positioned close to the drivers so they can intuitively control all vehicle functions through touch or voice commands. The upper section displays vital vehicle-related information such as speed and battery status.

The lower section of the OLED display grants direct access to Navigation, Media, Phone, and Climate menu items. All other functions mirror smartphone operation through a menu. A home button conveniently restores the display to its default setting.

Each MINI Experience Mode has specially designed backgrounds that add vibrancy and quality through subtle movements while minimising distractions. When one of the seven modes is selected, the display shifts its focus to a relevant "Mode App." For instance, in Go-Kart Mode, the emphasis is on MINI's racing DNA, with a dynamic display featuring red colours, as well as specific analogue displays for driving dynamics inspired by John Cooper Works. Other modes, including Vivid Mode, Core Mode, Green Mode, Timeless Mode, Balance Mode, and Personal Mode, cater to various moods and individual needs.

The toggle bar provides direct access to crucial driving functions such as the parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode toggle, and volume control.Moreover, smartphones can be charged wirelessly in the front console's charging area.

While on the road, the complete MINI Navigation Package, in conjunction with the optional MINI Connected Package, offers support with realistic 3D visualisations during complex turns, real-time traffic information even without an active route, parking options with digital payment capabilities.

When paired with the optional MINI Connected Package, the MINI Connected Store offers access to a range of practical and entertaining apps, including gaming, music, and video streaming. The AirConsole app provides an in-car gaming experience for all passengers by turning smartphones into game controllers on their display.

As for the features, The MINI Cooper comes loaded with advanced driver assistance systems, including the optional Parking Assistant Plus with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras for easier parking, even in tight spaces. Drivers can transfer parking tasks to this system or use the Explore Mode to park via their smartphones.



MINI's Digital Key Plus turns smartphones into vehicle keys, unlocking doors when the driver is nearby. This key can be shared easily. The MINI App enhances safety with Remote 360, providing a view of the car's surroundings and an interior camera. The Snapshot function lets users capture and share moments instantly.



The MINI Cooper E features a 181.4 bhp electric motor, reaching 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, with a range of up to 305 km. The MINI Cooper SE achieves 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a max range of 402 km. Its suspension, damping system, precise steering, powerful brakes, and low centre of gravity due to the floor-mounted high-voltage battery.



The car is equipped with a suspension and damping system fine-tuned for spirited driving, combined with MINI's precise steering, powerful brakes, and a low centre of gravity facilitated by the floor-mounted high-voltage battery.



It also comes with new features and modes. The GO-KART Mode enhances agility and stability by adjusting chassis settings, while the Green Mode optimises electric motor efficiency for extended range. Charging is made convenient with AC charging at 11 kW and fast DC charging at 75 kW in the MINI Cooper E and up to 95 kW in the Cooper SE, allowing a quick 10% to 80% charge in under 30 minutes at fast charging stations.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal