Bulldog Racing Unveils 'Bulldog Racing Edition' MINI

Bulldog Racing, the private racing team from Nürburg, has launched the "Bulldog Racing Edition." This special edition model pays tribute to their accomplishment of securing the highest placement for a MINI in the brand's 64-year history at a 24-hour race.

Under the hood, the "Bulldog Racing Edition" comes with a potent engine generating 227 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The power is delivered via a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car comes equipped with KW V3 suspension, designed for optimal control with adjustable compression and rebound damping. This setup not only has grip and turn-in behaviour but also enhances safety during high-speed manoeuvres. Each vehicle's suspension configuration is fine-tuned by Bulldog Racing's expert drivers on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

Externally, the "Bulldog Racing Edition'' has 17-inch OZ HyperGT alloy wheels coupled with a Remus sports exhaust system. Also, the car comes with Pirelli's P Zero Performance tires, sized at 205/45R17. Inside the vehicle, is a personalised badge indicating its limited edition status and detailing the significant day of suspension setup on the Nordschleife and some touches to the overall cabin. A standout exterior feature is the Bulldog Racing roof decor foil and an iconic emblem of the team's racing heritage.

"Finishing in second place and achieving the first podium for MINI after a gruelling 24 hours was a great achievement. The moment we crossed the finish line, the idea of sharing this moment with our fans was born. Our biggest challenge in developing the Bulldog Racing Edition was to keep it as close as possible to our race car while making sure it is still road legal," says Alexander Schabbach, Managing Director of Bulldog Racing.