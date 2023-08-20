Login

Maserati Showcases The MCXtrema; A Limited-Run Track-Only Racecar

Maserati has unleashed MCXtrema as a limited-edition hypercar during Monterey Car Week 2023; with a potent 740 bhp V6 engine, track-tuned features, and collaborative design, it is a tribute to Maserati's racing legacy.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Aug-23 03:10 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maserati reveals the MCXtrema hypercar at Monterey Car Week 2023 in a limited 62-unit production.
  • MCXtrema features a V6 engine producing 740 bhp power and a 6-speed racing gearbox.
  • The MCXtrema has safety features such as a 6-point racing seatbelt and roll cage.

Maserati has recently unveiled its latest hypercar, the MCXtrema, during the Monterey Car Week 2023. This track-focused Hypercar will be produced in a limited run of just 62 units. Beneath its hood, the MCXtrema houses a 3.0-liter V6 engine, featuring upgraded turbochargers for a power output of 740 bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm. This power is harnessed through a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox, a product of Maserati's Nettuno project. The MCXtrema has safety features such as a 6-point racing seatbelt and roll cage, while the carbon and aluminium steering wheel incorporates essential controls and a central display for swift access to critical functions.

 

Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring

Limited to just 62 units 

 

Its power-to-weight ratio stands out at 1.8 kg/CV because of a dry weight of approximately 1,300 kg. With a central carbon-fibre monocoque inherited from the MC12. The MCXtrema boasts a double-wishbone suspension system, adjustable racing dampers, and springs, ensuring handling across diverse track conditions. The MCXtrema is crafted collaboratively by Centro Stile and Maserati's engineering team; this Hypercar is positioned as the successor to the MC12. All available units of the MCXtrema were promptly snapped up, resulting in cementing its status as an exclusive hypercar.

 

Also Read: Bentley Blower Reborn As An Electric Blower Jnr. By Little Car Company

The extreme nature of the racecar pays hommage to Maserati Corse

 

The MCXtrema has a Trident-shaped front bonnet to the engineered rear wing with a central fin, all working in concert to enhance grip and velocity. The nomenclature "MCXtrema" underscores the vehicle's extreme nature, with "MC" paying homage to Maserati Corse, the embodiment of the brand's racing history, and "Xtrema" encapsulating the intense emotions it evokes. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Birdcage model.

# Maserati# Maserati race car

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Maserati Showcases The MCXtrema; A Limited-Run Track-Only Racecar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn