Maserati Showcases The MCXtrema; A Limited-Run Track-Only Racecar

Maserati has recently unveiled its latest hypercar, the MCXtrema, during the Monterey Car Week 2023. This track-focused Hypercar will be produced in a limited run of just 62 units. Beneath its hood, the MCXtrema houses a 3.0-liter V6 engine, featuring upgraded turbochargers for a power output of 740 bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm. This power is harnessed through a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox, a product of Maserati's Nettuno project. The MCXtrema has safety features such as a 6-point racing seatbelt and roll cage, while the carbon and aluminium steering wheel incorporates essential controls and a central display for swift access to critical functions.

Limited to just 62 units

Its power-to-weight ratio stands out at 1.8 kg/CV because of a dry weight of approximately 1,300 kg. With a central carbon-fibre monocoque inherited from the MC12. The MCXtrema boasts a double-wishbone suspension system, adjustable racing dampers, and springs, ensuring handling across diverse track conditions. The MCXtrema is crafted collaboratively by Centro Stile and Maserati's engineering team; this Hypercar is positioned as the successor to the MC12. All available units of the MCXtrema were promptly snapped up, resulting in cementing its status as an exclusive hypercar.

The extreme nature of the racecar pays hommage to Maserati Corse

The MCXtrema has a Trident-shaped front bonnet to the engineered rear wing with a central fin, all working in concert to enhance grip and velocity. The nomenclature "MCXtrema" underscores the vehicle's extreme nature, with "MC" paying homage to Maserati Corse, the embodiment of the brand's racing history, and "Xtrema" encapsulating the intense emotions it evokes. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Birdcage model.