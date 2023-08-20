Login

Bentley Blower Reborn As An Electric Blower Jnr. By Little Car Company

It is an 85 per cent scale vehicle and is completely street-legal.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

20-Aug-23 10:00 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Blower Jnr. is designed with details inspired by the original Team Car
  • The cockpit is designed in a 1+1 layout
  • The initial release will consist of 99 First Edition Models

Bentley Motors and The Little Car Company have introduced a road-legal version of the iconic Bentley 'Blower Jnr'. This recreation is based on the 1929 4.5-litre Supercharged Team Car No. 2 from Bentley's Heritage Collection. It is the first road-legal car from The Little Car Company and can be driven legally in the UK, EU, and USA.

The Blower Jnr. is designed with details inspired by the original Team Car. This scaled-down version is powered by a 48-volt electric powertrain featuring a 15 kW (20 bhp) motor. Its top speed is 72 kmph in the UK and EU and 40 kmph in the USA. The expected range is approximately 104 km, and it can accommodate two adults.

The charging port is integrated into the front, where the supercharger used to be. The iconic Bentley mesh grille surrounds it, and the bonnet is made of aluminium with a nickel-plated radiator and leather straps. The rear section is constructed from carbon fibre instead of ash wood and covered in the same fabric style. The First Edition of the car is painted in the same green shade as the No. 2 racecar and displays Union Flag stickers. The vehicle's dimensions are 3.7 metres long and 1.5 metres wide.

The cockpit is designed in a 1+1 layout, with the driver in the adjustable central position and the passenger seated behind. The interior is upholstered in Dark Green Lustrana Hide; the same material used by Mulliner for the Blower Continuation Series. The period-correct racing number is present on the side panel and radiator, and the steering wheel is rope-bound.

The collaboration between The Little Car Company and Bentley's Heritage Collection resulted in the Blower Jnr. The original 1929 Team Car, insured for £25 million, was used to create the scaled design. The outcome is an 85 per cent scale vehicle that closely mirrors the original's details. Unlike other products from The Little Car Company, the Blower Jnr is fully road-legal and intended for use on the streets.

The initial release will consist of 99 First Edition Models, marked by special badging 1-99, engraved plaques, and the iconic Union Flag hand-painted on both sides. These models will sport a Blower Green finish, with matching painted chassis and wheels. The Blower Jnr made its debut on August 17, 2023, during Monterey Car Week. Production is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024, starting with the 99 First Edition models.

 

# Bentley Motors# Bentley electric

