New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Teased; Will Be The Brand’s Most Powerful Sedan

British luxury carmaker Bentley has dropped the first teaser for the new Flying Spur, which will be the brand’s most powerful sedan ever. The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur will arrive hot on the heels of the new-gen Continental GT and much like the Grand Tourer, the new Flying Spur will switch to a hybrid powertrain, marking the demise of the iconic W12 engine.



Nevertheless, the smaller V8 hybrid engine will be more powerful than the older Flying Spur, making it a win-win situation for the uber-rich owners. The teaser image for the new-generation Bentley Flying Spur reveals a part of the new sedan’s face which appears to get visual tweaks over the current model. The round headlamps have been retained with new detailing, while the lower section looks identical to the new Continental GT.



The new Flying Spur will feature the new V8 hybrid powertrain that is also offered in the new Continental GT.

The big change though will be the powertrain under that massive bonnet. Bentley has confirmed that the new Flying Spur will get the 4.0-litre V8 Ultra Performance Hybrid engine from the Continental GT tuned for 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. Those are the same numbers as the Continental GT, and 147 bhp and 100 Nm more than the current Flying Spur Speed. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine is paired with a single electric motor as part of the hybrid propulsion system and Bentley claims an electric-only range of up to 72 km.



Bentley has yet to confirm more details, but the new Flying Spur will likely get the same 25.9 kWh battery pack as the CGT. That said, Bentley claims the new-gen Flying Spur will be capable of a range over 800 km.



More details on the new Flying Spur will be revealed in the coming days. Expect several of the tech and features to be shared with the new Continental GT. The luxury saloon will make its global debut in August this year.