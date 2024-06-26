Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaLotus EmiraLexus New LBXNissan New X-TrailBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGBenelli 402 S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8

The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built, with combined power figures of 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bentley has unveiled the latest iterations of the Continental GT and GTC Speed.
  • Features a V8 engine combined with an electric motor.
  • Gets several cosmetic and mechanical upgrades.

Bentley has unveiled the latest iteration of its iconic grand tourer, the Continental GT Speed and its convertible counterpart, the Continental GTC Speed. Dubbed the fourth-generation Continental GT by Bentley, the car is essentially an updated version of its predecessor. The biggest talking point about the new model is that it drops the iconic W12 engine for a plug-in-hybrid powertrain combining a V8 with an electric motor. There are also several tweaks on the mechanical and cosmetic front although Bentley has stuck to an evolutionary design, preserving many of its styling cues.

 

Also Read: Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Revealed; Limited To 16 Units

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Powertrain and performance

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed GTC Speed Unveiled Drops W12 Engine For Hybrid V8 3
The plug-in hybrid powertrain churns out a combined 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque

 

The latest iteration of the Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built, thanks to a combined output of 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque from the plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This is a notable 121 bhp and 100 Nm higher than the W12 engine. The new powertrain features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 (producing a peak 584 bhp and 800 Nm on its own) mated to an electric motor (developing a peak 188 bhp and 450 Nm). The GT can do the 0 to 100 kmph run in a claimed 3.2 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 335 kmph. Opting for the GTC however, will result in a lower top speed of 285 kmph and a reduced 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds.

 

Also Read: Limited-Run Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition By Mulliner Unveiled

New Bentley Continental GT Speed GTC Speed Unveiled Drops W12 Engine For Hybrid V8 4
The Continental GTC has a lower 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Battery and chassis

 

The car is equipped with a 25.9 kWh battery, which is mounted behind the rear axle and enables a pure-electric driving range of up to 81 km. 


The car features the new Bentley Performance Active Chassis, which comes with active all-wheel drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), Bentley dynamic ride active anti roll system, and a new generation of ESC control software. In addition, the car is fitted with a new dual-valve damper system and dual-chamber air springs. Bentley says that the car’s dynamic ability and steering feel have both been improved due to a weight distribution of 49:51. 

 

Also Read: Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Design and styling

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed GTC Speed Unveiled Drops W12 Engine For Hybrid V8 6
The new Continental GT gets a few new styling cues in line with bespoke offerings from the brand

 

On the visual front, the new Continental GT retains a few of the older model’s design cues although a few elements have been changed citing inspiration from bespoke offerings such as the Bentley Batur and Bacalar. The front end has been revised and now features single round headlamps on either side, unlike the older model that had dual headlamps on either side. The headlamps house new DRLs that Bentley calls ‘horizontal eyebrows as they extrude outside the headlamp units. Aside from this, the rear end has also been redesigned and now comes with new tail lamps and rear bumper. The silhouette of the car remains mostly identical to its predecessor.

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Interior and features

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed GTC Speed Unveiled Drops W12 Engine For Hybrid V8 2
 The interior layout remains identical to the older model

 

The interior, however, remains identical to its predecessor, headlined by a rotating display with a 12-inch infotainment screen. Bentley however says that many improvements have been made to elements such as the displays, air conditioning and park assist systems to further improve the experience. 

 

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: India launch

 

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed has already been listed on Bentley New Delhi's website, and the India launch is expected to take place later this year. It is likely to be priced somewhere around the Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom) mark.

# Bentley Motors# Bentley Continental GT# Bentley Continental GT Speed# New Bentley Continental GT Speed# New Bentley Continental GT# Grand Tourer# Bentley Grand Tourer# Bentley GT# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut On June 25
  • Effective July 1 Walliser will succeed Adrian Hallmark, who is set to take over the role of CEO at Aston Martin.
    Frank-Steffen Walliser Succeeds Adrian Hallmark As CEO Of Bentley
  • The new-generation Continental GT will be Bentley’s first car built around the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain.
    Fourth-Generation Bentley Continental GT To Be Unveiled In June
  • The Edition 8 series is the swansong for the current 4.0-litre V8 with Bentley saying it intends to drop the engine option from the Continental and Flying Spur line-up.
    Bentley Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur "Edition 8" Revealed
  • Bentley’s third-ever coach-built model is one of the last to use the brand’s iconic W12 engine.
    Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Revealed; Limited To 16 Units

Latest News

  • Named Y-AMT (Yamaha- automated manual transmission), this tech enables fully automatic gear shifts, while offering the option of manual shifting.
    Yamaha Reveals Automated Manual Transmission For Motorcycles
  • The recall extends to the LS 500 and LS 500h, as well as RX and NX SUVs, all of which were manufactured in 2023.
    Lexus Recalls LS, NX, RX Models In India To Replace Front And Rear Cameras
  • Roughly 18 months on from operationalising its second manufacturing facility, Ather Energy has now confirmed it will spend Rs 2,000 crore to set up a state-of-the-art two-wheeler plant in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
    Ather Energy Announces Third Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Million Electric Two-Wheelers
  • Bugatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co. have collaborated on a new timepiece, inspired by the new Tourbillon hypercar.
    Bugatti And Jacob & Co Unveil New Watch Based On The Tourbillon V16 Hypercar
  • Located in Manaus, the new plant has an initial capacity of 20,000 units per year on a single-shift basis.
    Bajaj Inaugurates New Two-Wheeler Manufacturing Plant In Brazil
  • The service plan is available to all new vehicle buyers and those who bought their vehicles in the last one year but are yet to complete their first periodic service.
    JLR India Rolls Out 5-Year Service Plan For Land Rover, Range Rover And Jaguar Models
  • Seventh-generation BMW M5 is the biggest and heaviest one yet; to enter production in July 2024 ahead of global sales commencing at the end of the year.
    New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes
  • Heavily updated, the 3XO is now finally dressed up to arrive at the sub-4 metre SUV party now influenced by Brezza, Nexon and Sonet. But why should you consider buying it over the others?
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • New bespoke creation from the Q Division stems from a unique race car-inspired Valour commission requested by Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso.
    Aston Martin Valiant Unveiled As Manual-Only, Track-Focused V12 Supercar
  • The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built, with combined power figures of 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8

Research More on Bentley Continental

Bentley Continental
8.1

Bentley Continental

Starts at ₹ 3.3 - 4.4 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Continental Specifications
View Continental Features

Popular Bentley Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved