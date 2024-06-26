New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8

Bentley has unveiled the latest iteration of its iconic grand tourer, the Continental GT Speed and its convertible counterpart, the Continental GTC Speed. Dubbed the fourth-generation Continental GT by Bentley, the car is essentially an updated version of its predecessor. The biggest talking point about the new model is that it drops the iconic W12 engine for a plug-in-hybrid powertrain combining a V8 with an electric motor. There are also several tweaks on the mechanical and cosmetic front although Bentley has stuck to an evolutionary design, preserving many of its styling cues.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Powertrain and performance



The plug-in hybrid powertrain churns out a combined 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque

The latest iteration of the Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built, thanks to a combined output of 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque from the plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This is a notable 121 bhp and 100 Nm higher than the W12 engine. The new powertrain features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 (producing a peak 584 bhp and 800 Nm on its own) mated to an electric motor (developing a peak 188 bhp and 450 Nm). The GT can do the 0 to 100 kmph run in a claimed 3.2 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 335 kmph. Opting for the GTC however, will result in a lower top speed of 285 kmph and a reduced 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds.

The Continental GTC has a lower 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Battery and chassis

The car is equipped with a 25.9 kWh battery, which is mounted behind the rear axle and enables a pure-electric driving range of up to 81 km.



The car features the new Bentley Performance Active Chassis, which comes with active all-wheel drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), Bentley dynamic ride active anti roll system, and a new generation of ESC control software. In addition, the car is fitted with a new dual-valve damper system and dual-chamber air springs. Bentley says that the car’s dynamic ability and steering feel have both been improved due to a weight distribution of 49:51.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Design and styling



The new Continental GT gets a few new styling cues in line with bespoke offerings from the brand

On the visual front, the new Continental GT retains a few of the older model’s design cues although a few elements have been changed citing inspiration from bespoke offerings such as the Bentley Batur and Bacalar. The front end has been revised and now features single round headlamps on either side, unlike the older model that had dual headlamps on either side. The headlamps house new DRLs that Bentley calls ‘horizontal eyebrows as they extrude outside the headlamp units. Aside from this, the rear end has also been redesigned and now comes with new tail lamps and rear bumper. The silhouette of the car remains mostly identical to its predecessor.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: Interior and features



The interior layout remains identical to the older model

The interior, however, remains identical to its predecessor, headlined by a rotating display with a 12-inch infotainment screen. Bentley however says that many improvements have been made to elements such as the displays, air conditioning and park assist systems to further improve the experience.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed: India launch

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed has already been listed on Bentley New Delhi's website, and the India launch is expected to take place later this year. It is likely to be priced somewhere around the Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom) mark.