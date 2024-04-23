Login
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed

The Bentayga S Dark Edition is the first car from Bentley in over 105 years to feature a black-tinted version of the brand’s 'Winged B' logo.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bentley Motors has unveiled the Bentayga S Black Edition.
  • First car from Bentley in over 105 years to feature a tinted version of the brand’s logo.
  • Gets many blacked-out elements on the exterior.

Bentley Motors has unveiled the Bentayga S Black Edition. This is a special edition version of the SUV that gets a few blacked-out styling cues and is offered in a few special colour schemes. The Bentayga S Black Edition is the first car from Bentley in over 105 years to feature a tinted version of the brand’s ‘Winged B’ logo.

Also Read: 2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise

 

On the outside, the Bentayga S Black Edition is offered in a range of striking two-tone paint schemes- Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga. The vehicle gets many blacked-out elements such as the grille, ORVMs, alloy wheels, and roof rails. The special edition SUV has a primarily black interior with seats upholstered in Beluga leather. Each seat is embroidered with a black ‘S’ emblem. Many of the elements in the car’s interior get a gloss black finish, courtesy of the Dark Chrome pack. Many bits are also finished in carbon fibre.

Under the hood, the Bentayga S Black Edition is offered with two engine options. The first is a 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. This powerhouse propels the Bentayga S Black Edition from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 290 km/h. 

 

Also Read: Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage

 

Drivers can also opt for the hybrid powertrain that consists of a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine paired with a 100-kW electric motor. This powertrain has a combined output of 456 bhp and delivers a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 254 km/h. A sports exhaust is included as standard.

