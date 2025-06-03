New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8

Bentley has unveiled the latest iteration of the Bentayga Speed for global markets. Essentially the performance-focused iteration of the luxury SUV, the newest version of the SUV ditches Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre W12 mill for a downsized twin-turbocharged V8 engine, much like the Continental GT. However, unlike its grand tourer sibling, the Bentayga Speed’s powertrain is not hybridised and does not come mated to an electric motor. Bentley further states that the new V8 makes more power and is even faster than the W12-engined model.

The new Bentayga Speed can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than its predecessor

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine in the new Bentayga Speed churns out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. For reference, the power figures of the W12 were 635 bhp and 900 Nm. The new model is also 43 kg lighter than its predecessor, courtesy of the smaller engine. Naturally, the latest model can also do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint at a faster pace, in 3.4 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than its predecessor. The top speed of the performance SUV is rated at 310 kmph, when fitted with optional carbon ceramic brakes. The SUV is also fitted with a sports exhaust as standard, although a titanium Akrapovic exhaust is also offered as an option.

When Sport mode is activated, there is a 15 per cent increase in the Bentayga's suspension-damping stiffness

The Bentayga Speed will be offered with three drive modes- Comfort, Bentley, and Sport. Sport mode leads to a 15 per cent increase in suspension damping stiffness, in addition to improved steering responses. The latest model also features all-wheel steering.

On the cosmetic front, the design of the latest model remains largely the same as before. The headlamps feature dark bezels and internals. The SUV can be had with a black roof in either a gloss or satin finish as an option. When it comes to the wheels, it is offered with either 22-inch wheels in either a silver or dark shade, or 23-inch units which can be had in grey satin, black or black and bright machined finishes. The interior, meanwhile, features embroidered ‘Speed’ emblems on the seat headrests.