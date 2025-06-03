Login
New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8

The new Bentayga Speed is over 40 kg lighter than the outgoing W12-powered SUV and develops marginally more power; 0-100 kmph time is reduced by 0.5 seconds
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Bentayga Speed is now powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.
  • The variant can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.
  • Gets a range of variant-specific styling cues.

Bentley has unveiled the latest iteration of the Bentayga Speed for global markets. Essentially the performance-focused iteration of the luxury SUV, the newest version of the SUV ditches Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre W12 mill for a downsized twin-turbocharged V8 engine, much like the Continental GT. However, unlike its grand tourer sibling, the Bentayga Speed’s powertrain is not hybridised and does not come mated to an electric motor. Bentley further states that the new V8 makes more power and is even faster than the W12-engined model.

 

Also Read: High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement
 New Bentley Bentayga Speed Unveiled Ditches W12 For 641 BHP V8 2

The new Bentayga Speed can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than its predecessor

 

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine in the new Bentayga Speed churns out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. For reference, the power figures of the W12 were 635 bhp and 900 Nm. The new model is also 43 kg lighter than its predecessor, courtesy of the smaller engine. Naturally, the latest model can also do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint at a faster pace, in 3.4 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than its predecessor. The top speed of the performance SUV is rated at 310 kmph, when fitted with optional carbon ceramic brakes. The SUV is also fitted with a sports exhaust as standard, although a titanium Akrapovic exhaust is also offered as an option.

 

Also Read: Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 Units
 New Bentley Bentayga Speed Unveiled Ditches W12 For 641 BHP V8 1

When Sport mode is activated, there is a 15 per cent increase in the Bentayga's suspension-damping stiffness

 

The Bentayga Speed will be offered with three drive modes- Comfort, Bentley, and Sport. Sport mode leads to a 15 per cent increase in suspension damping stiffness, in addition to improved steering responses. The latest model also features all-wheel steering.

 

Also Read: Bentley’s First Electric SUV To Debut In 2026: Full Electrification Plan Pushed To 2035
 

On the cosmetic front, the design of the latest model remains largely the same as before. The headlamps feature dark bezels and internals. The SUV can be had with a black roof in either a gloss or satin finish as an option. When it comes to the wheels, it is offered with either 22-inch wheels in either a silver or dark shade, or 23-inch units which can be had in grey satin, black or black and bright machined finishes. The interior, meanwhile, features embroidered ‘Speed’ emblems on the seat headrests.

Popular Bentley Models