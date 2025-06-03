1 Lakh Ather Riztas Sold Within A Year Of Launch

Bengaluru-based EV brand, Ather Energy, has announced that its family scooter Rizta has achieved a sales milestone of one lakh retail units within the first year of its launch in April 2025. According to sales record, Ather had sold 99,691 units of the Rizta between July 2024 and April 2025, with only 309 units left, the milestone was achieved in May 2025.

The notable success of the Rizta can be associated with the positive response that the electric scooter has received by family scooter buyers. To address the growing demand for the scooter, Ather had scaled up deliveries of the Rizta in Q2 FY25 and further expanded its reach to important states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The strong demand for the scooter has resulted in the Rizta accounting to 60 per cent of the total sales for the brand.

Commenting on this achievement, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Hitting the 1 lakh milestone with the Rizta is a big moment for us. The Rizta, which was built from the ground up with a focus on addressing the needs of Indian families, has played a key role in expanding our reach and connecting with a much wider set of customers. It combines practically everything a family scooter needs: a spacious and comfortable seat, ample storage, safety features, and reliability to make every day commuting effortless; all that packaged in great design that Ather has come to be known for.”

Some highlights of the Ather Rizta include a 56 litre underseat storage, well contoured and wide seat, SkidControlTM (traction control system), emergency stop system, live location sharing, google maps for navigation, and several safety and connected features. The Rizta comes with two battery options: 2.9 kWh with 105 km of range and 3.7 kWh with 127 km of range.