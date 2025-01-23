Ather Rizta Z To Get Eight Regional Languages Via OTA Update

Ather Energy has announced that the Rizta Z electric scooter’s digital instrument cluster will soon support regional languages. The feature will become available via an over-the-air update though it will initially only offer the option for Hindi. Seven other regional languages - Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - will become available over time.

For now, the update will be limited to just the Z variants of the Rizta electric scooters in both battery pack options - 2.9 kWh and 3.2 kWh.

“Our aim has always been to deliver quality user experiences that make our scooters more engaging. Given India’s rich diversity, and the pride that people take in their regional languages, our intent was to make our scooters more user friendly. We believe the multi-language dashboard would allow the riders to personalise their scooters in the language of their preference,“ said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited.

The Rizta is offered in two variants - S and Z - with the former featuring a non-touchscreen digital instrument cluster and only offered with a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The Rizta S also misses out on some of the Z’s features such as Google Maps integrated into the digital gauge cluster and the option of Magic Twist and Skid Control offered in the Pro package.