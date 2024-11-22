Ather Energy Launches 8-Year Extended Battery Warranty For New 450X, Rizta Buyers

Ather Energy has rolled out a new extended warranty scheme for its 450X and Rizta lineup of electric scooters. Under the new scheme, the EV startup will offer a battery warranty for eight years or 80,000 km (whichever comes first), along with an assured minimum battery health of 70 per cent for the duration of the warranty. The company currently offers a three-year battery warranty as standard. Customers can opt for this warranty scheme by paying Rs 4,999 in addition to the cost of the optional Pro pack that enables features such as lower charging times, park assist, and ride modes. Ather states that the 8-Year Battery Protect Plan is available for purchase for 90 days after vehicle invoicing.

Also Read: Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices



Under the warranty scheme, customers will be eligible for full coverage in the case of battery failures or battery degradation issues. The company also said that it wouldn’t reject claims due to deep discharge of fuel cells and that there is no upper limit on the claim amount. Ather states that the battery health will stay above 70 per cent till the end of the eighth year, and promises a full battery replacement in instances where battery health drops below the promised threshold. The warranty is also transferable when the vehicle is being sold.

Also Read: Ather Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9



Ather Energy currently has two scooter ranges on sale in India- the 450 and the Rizta. The 450 is the more sporty offering, while the Rizta, the relatively newer scooter, is the more family-oriented scooter. Prices for the 450 series range from Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 1.95 lakh, while the Rizta’s prices range from 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom).