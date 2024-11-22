Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GT
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ather Energy Launches 8-Year Extended Battery Warranty For New 450X, Rizta Buyers

Customers buying an Ather scooter can opt for this warranty scheme by paying Rs 4,999 in addition to the cost of the optional Pro pack
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather has introduced a new eight year extended battery warranty scheme.
  • Customers can opt for the pack by paying Rs 4,999.
  • Ather Energy currently sells the 450 and Rizta in India.

Ather Energy has rolled out a new extended warranty scheme for its 450X and Rizta lineup of electric scooters. Under the new scheme, the EV startup will offer a battery warranty for eight years or 80,000 km (whichever comes first), along with an assured minimum battery health of 70 per cent for the duration of the warranty. The company currently offers a three-year battery warranty as standard. Customers can opt for this warranty scheme by paying Rs 4,999 in addition to the cost of the optional Pro pack that enables features such as lower charging times, park assist, and ride modes. Ather states that the 8-Year Battery Protect Plan is available for purchase for 90 days after vehicle invoicing.

 

Also ReadAther Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
 

Under the warranty scheme, customers will be eligible for full coverage in the case of battery failures or battery degradation issues. The company also said that it wouldn’t reject claims due to deep discharge of fuel cells and that there is no upper limit on the claim amount. Ather states that the battery health will stay above 70 per cent till the end of the eighth year, and promises a full battery replacement in instances where battery health drops below the promised threshold. The warranty is also transferable when the vehicle is being sold.

 

Also ReadAther Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9
 

Ather Energy currently has two scooter ranges on sale in India- the 450 and the Rizta. The 450 is the more sporty offering, while the Rizta, the relatively newer scooter, is the more family-oriented scooter. Prices for the 450 series range from Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 1.95 lakh, while the Rizta’s prices range from 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Ather# Ather Energy# Ather electric scooters# electric vehicles# electric two-wheelers# Ather Rizta# Ather 450# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • Honda had previously outlined its electric roadmap along with inaugurating a new EV-dedicated facility in Karnataka earlier this year.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?
  • The Rorr EZ is the second offering from Oben and can be had in three battery pack capacities.
    Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999
  • The first Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is named Flying Flea C6 (FF C6) which has been unveiled ahead of its launch in 2026.
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: In Pictures
  • The debut of the motorcycle, expected to be named Flying Flea, will be held in Milan, Italy, starting at 9:30 pm IST on November 4.
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 World Premiere Highlights: Features, Images

Latest News

  • The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a larger 443 cc engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the old 411 cc motor
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS
  • The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber version of the Classic 350, and here is what we expect its prices to range between.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • BMW India is the first to announce the increase in model prices with the change of calendar year.
    BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range
  • BMW has updated its F-series twins with new adjustable suspension and more while continuing with the same 895cc parallel twin engine.
    2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension
  • This recall affects units manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022.
    Honda Recalls Africa Twin In India Over Potential Throttle Operation Issue
  • The performance derivative of the EV9 SUV, the EV9 GT will go on sale in global markets in the second half of 2025.
    501 bhp Kia EV9 GT Unveiled At 2024 LA Auto Show
  • Toyota achieved 50,000-unit sales feat of the Hycross in February this year, and in eight months, the automaker has sold another 50,000 units of the MPV.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
  • Customers buying an Ather scooter can opt for this warranty scheme by paying Rs 4,999 in addition to the cost of the optional Pro pack
    Ather Energy Launches 8-Year Extended Battery Warranty For New 450X, Rizta Buyers
  • The prices of the AX7 variants now range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, while the AX7 L variants are now priced from Rs 22.79 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 & AX7 L Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 50,000
  • Seventh-gen M5 ditches the V8-only powertrain and gets hybrid assistance; belts out a combined 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
    2025 BMW M5 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Crore

Popular Ather Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved