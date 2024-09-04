Login
Ather Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9

Customers who have already paid in full will be the first to receive Ather Energy’s full-face Halo helmet, which will be available in a total of four different sizes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather Halo helmet deliveries to begin on September 9; originally slated to begin in July.
  • Auto-wear detection included along with Harman Kardon audio module and an inbuilt mic.
  • Full-face helmet priced at Rs 12,999 for the first 1,000 buyers; price to rise to Rs 15,000 thereafter.

Following a delay of a couple of months, electric two-wheeler firm Ather Energy’s smart helmet appears to finally be ready for customers. First showcased at the 2024 Community alongside the Rizta family scooter, Ather’s Halo smart helmet will start reaching customers this month, with the company announcing it will kick-start the deliveries of Halo helmets for customers who have already paid for it in full, on September 9. The full-face Halo helmet features speakers integrated into the helmet shell, which will allow users to take phone calls, as well as listen to music on the road. 

 

Also Read: Ather Energy To Begin E-Scooter Exports To Sri Lanka Late-2024

 

 

Ather Halo helmet: Connectivity features

The Halo helmet is equipped with an auto-wear detect function, and the Bluetooth module self-activates as soon as the rider puts the helmet on and also pairs with their smartphone. The system is designed to let in some ambient noise as well, to ensure riders are fully aware of their surroundings at all times. Users will be able to manage music streaming and answer phone calls while wearing the helmet directly from the scooter’s interface, eliminating the need to use their smartphones on the road.

 

Ather Halo Smart Helmet Series 1

Full-face Halo helmet features twin speakers built into the shell.

 

Another function built into the Halo helmet is ‘ChitChat’, which enables helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion, provided both are wearing a Halo helmet. Both rider and pillion can also enjoy synchronised music playback. 

 

Ather Halo helmet: Weight, size and battery life

Ather has confirmed the Halo helmet will be available in a total of four sizes – S (56-57 cm), M (57-58 cm), L (58-60 cm), XL (60-61 cm), and XXL (61-62 cm). The shell of the helmet weighs 1,500 gm, and with the audio module added, it weighs 1,600 gm. It’s worth noting the helmet only has ISI and DOT certification, and not ECE certification. The company says it did not opt for ECE certification, as it would have to make the helmet shell even bigger.

 

Ather claims the Halo helmet will have a battery life of up to a week. The helmet can be charged wirelessly as well, stored in the Rizta’s underseat seat storage compartment. However, this option will only be available on the Rizta, and not on the 450 series of scooters.

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Review: The Ather For Every Indian Family?

 

Ather Halo Smart Helmet Series 2

Halo Bit module will be compatible only with Ather's new half-face helmets.

 

Ather Halo helmet: Bit module and pricing

Additionally, Ather introduced the Halo Bit, a modular accessory that will be compatible only with Ather’s new half-face helmets. This module, which misses out on the Harman Kardon sound system, auto-wear detection and wireless charging, will enable the ‘ChitChat’ function between two riders, and will also let users enjoy music on the go. The Halo Bit module will be equipped with a USB-C port for charging, but at this point, it remains unclear when the Halo Bit will be available for purchase.

 

The full-face Halo helmet is priced at Rs 12,999 for the first 1,000 buyers, with the price set to rise to Rs 15,000 thereafter. The Halo Bit module is priced at Rs 4,999.

# Ather Halo# Ather Energy# Ather Halo Bit# Ather Halo Price# Ather Halo deliveries# Helmets# Bikes
